AdaptivApps Launches Web-Based App For 2020 Angel City Virtual Games

DALLAS, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To maximize the virtual experience of athletes, coaches and spectators, AdaptivApps today launched its web-based "Angel City Sports App" for one of America's premier Paralympic events. Powered by C-Hear's patented technology, the App – with no download necessary – will provide a seamless, efficient adventure for all involved with the 2020 Angel City Virtual Games presented by The Hartford.

The free App, which will help virtual attendees track schedules and chart results, is available through simple Google or Facebook sign-up at App.AngelCityAlliance.org. This year's event, forced to go virtual due to COVID-19, begins its three-week summer schedule July 13-19.

"With the help of AdaptivApps, we expect our virtual event to be exciting and rewarding for everyone involved," says Angel City Sports CEO Clayton Frech. "This year's event will be unique. But through our Angel City Sports App, it can also still be a great success."

Debuting in 2015 and typically hosted at UCLA, the Angel City Games feature clinics and competition in adaptive sports and activities including track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, swimming, table tennis, sitting volleyball and archery. In 2019, the games attracted 300 athletes from 19 states and three countries.

Following its mission to develop innovative Apps catering to the disability community, AdaptivApps chose Angel City Games as its inaugural partner.

"We're honored to be a part of this year's Angel City Games," says AdaptivApps CEO Linda Robison. "It's great to know that, just as the athletes adapt to their differences, this event is ready to adapt to the changes brought on by the coronavirus."

This year's Angel City Games will continue with week-long competitions and clinics Aug. 3-9 and Aug. 24-30.

Says C-Hear founder and CEO Adena Harmon, "These games will be a big step in AdaptivApps changing and drastically improving how people with different abilities use Apps."

ABOUT ADAPTIVAPPS

Founded in 2020 by C-Hear, AdaptivApps is a female-owned, public benefit corporation committed to making a positive social impact in the world of digital accessibility. AdaptivApps designs and develops fully accessible apps for everyone – no matter their ability or disability – by removing all barriers: physical, audible and visual. Powered by C-Hear's revolutionary and patented core technology, AdaptivApps is changing how people with different abilities use apps.

ABOUT ANGEL CITY SPORTS

Angel City Sports provides year-round adaptive sports opportunities for children, adults and veterans with physical disabilities and mobility impairments. The non-profit organization is focused on encouraging physical activity for people with disabilities and advancing the adaptive sports movement regionally and nationally in collaboration with programs and partners such as US Paralympics, Move United, USA Volleyball, US Tennis Association, and USA Track and Field.

ABOUT C-HEAR

A Dallas-based company launched in 2015, C-Hear was created for the purpose of delivering a small digital footprint file containing both image and sound. C-Hear's revolutionary Codec will help the seven million visually impaired Americans "hear" images on the Internet, while also allowing health-industry companies and their patients a smooth transition into the age of ADA compliance. Recognizing that more than 30 percent of all websites (more than 87 million) C-Hear has focused on major platforms like React, Angular, WordPress, HTML and is working to build compatible templates. Having found its space snuggled between static images and fast-moving videos, C-Hear is proud to be a disruptive enabler of talking pictures.

