Adaptive Ad Systems Completes Construction of Advanced "Cue-Tone" Technology Facility in Phoenix

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC:AATV), a company that provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the U.S. cable TV and Satellite markets, today announced that it has completed the construction of its advanced "Cue-Tone" technology facility in Phoenix.

This new and technologically advanced facility will provide all AATV systems with reliable ad insertion "Cue Tones." Cue Tones are electronic audio signals sent to cables systems and other video providers, "cuing" them when to insert specific advertisements into the Adaptive network sold by that cable TV or video/data provider.

J. Michael Heil, Company CEO, states: "Due to the reliable remote Cue Tone signals delivered from our state-of-the-art facility in Phoenix, we are now able to exceed 98% effectiveness in inserting advertising content into cable TV networks. In addition to providing proprietary ad insertion technology as a complete turnkey solution to our customers, we also act as the sales agent for the selling of time allotted by television channels to cable/video providers."

Mr. Heil further continues: "There are a substantial number of small underserved markets that have been overlooked and can benefit from our advanced ad insertion services and unique profit-sharing business model. Our continued commitment to advancing the technological development in this industry and establish new and innovative business models, allows us to deliver services more effectively and more economically than our competition. The proprietary technology we develop and deploy, continues to drive our revenue growth, probability and expand our market position."

The Adaptive System

Adaptive allows advertisers across the US to purchase ads that will be inserted into a linked group of the Adaptive digital TV advertising System, adding many times the impressions of the small individual systems. Adaptive Ad Systems manages all ad-related activities, provides all technical support, sales, scheduling and billing, and has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each individual system, in proportion to its number of subscribers.

About Adaptive

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications Company that together with its subsidiary manufactures, develops and deploys dynamic digital ad insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite and IPTV markets. Adaptive's primary focus is the 2nd and 3rd US markets. Its digital ad insertion technology and unique profit-sharing model overcomes the barriers that typically prevent the insertion of National and Local cable TV advertising on major cable TV Networks. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market it has contracted, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Adaptive has implemented a unique and advantageous profit-sharing model with its Cable TV Partners. The Company's technology and business model allows to dynamically and economically serve currently over 200 designated marketing areas in approximately 34 states in the United States. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche markets. For additional information, please visit www.aatv.co.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company's delays in the development of its products, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

