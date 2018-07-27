Adaptive Climbing Wall, Latest Disability Products and More at Abilities Expo

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- People with disabilities, their families, caregivers, seniors, wounded vets and healthcare professionals attending Abilities Expo (#AbilitiesExpo) on October 26-28, 2018 at the San Mateo County Event Center, Expo Hall will discover the latest products, education and fun for all ages. They are eagerly anticipating the chance to test drive cutting-edge technologies as well as scale "Mini El Capitan" with adaptive climbing equipment which make the experience inclusive for all.

Admission to Abilities Expo is free and show hours are Friday and Saturday, 11am to 5pm and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Complimentary loaner scooters, wheelchair repair and sign language interpreters are also available during show hours.

Latest Products and Services

Attendees experience cutting-edge products and services for people with a wide range of disabilities. They will find mobility products, devices for people with developmental disabilities, medical equipment, home accessories, essential services, low-cost daily living aids, products for people with sensory impairments and more. The Assistive Technology Showcase will feature breakthrough AT to empower the community to bridge the gap between ability and disability.

Relevant Workshops

A series of compelling workshops on travel, sexuality and disability, surviving an active shooter, therapeutic cannabis, accessible home ownership, alternative therapies, adaptive gardening and more are offered free-of-charge.

Adaptive Sports, Dancing, Service Dogs, Climbing Wall and More

Attendees can get in the groove with daily dance demos from the Rollettes and other prominent dancers with disabilities. Service dog demos will showcase the importance of these clever canines and help you understand if an assistance animal is right for you. Expo-goers can discover their new favorite pastime with adaptive sports like archery, skateboarding, tennis, rowing, sailing and boccia. There are other fun activities including an all-accessible adaptive climbing wall, adaptive yoga, face painting and more.

Play Activity Area and Childcare for Kids

The Play Activity Area is a great space for kids of all abilities to just be kids! It's open all day, every day and features toys, an art center and more for free, unstructured play. There is also a free Childcare Pavilion with a rec-room feel and multiple activities to keep children engaged while parents experience the Expo kid-free. Both are presented and supervised by Variety Children's Charities.

For more, visit http://www.abilities.com/bayarea.

