Adaptive Climbing Wall, Latest Disability Products, Micah Fowler of ABC's 'Speechless' All Featured at Abilities Expo

Admission to Abilities Expo is free and show hours are Friday and Saturday, 11am to 5pm and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Complimentary loaner scooters, wheelchair repair and sign language interpreters are also be available during show hours.

A free, accessible shuttle will also be available for round trip transportation between Metuchen Station and Abilities Expo.

Meet Micah Fowler of ABC's Speechless

Micah Fowler of ABC's hit sitcom Speechless will host a Q&A on May 5 at 11:30 am, followed by a meet and greet. Attendees can learn more about his groundbreaking role at "JJ" and how Micah refuses to let cerebral palsy define him.

Latest Products and Services

Attendees experience cutting-edge products and services for people with a wide range of disabilities. They will find mobility products, devices for people with developmental disabilities, medical equipment, home accessories, essential services, low-cost daily living aids, products for people with sensory impairments and more. The Assistive Technology Showcase will feature breakthrough AT to empower the community to bridge the gap between ability and disability.

Relevant Workshops

A series of compelling workshops on how research can improve quality of life, travel, therapeutic cannabis, accessible home design, emerging therapies, selecting the right accessible vehicle and more are offered free-of-charge.

Adaptive Sports, Dancing, Assistance Animals, Climbing Wall and More

Attendees can let loose with daily dance demos focusing on various styles. Sunday's ballroom dancing workshop will be led by Cheryl Angelelli and Tamerlan Gadirov, the #1 Para Dance Sport couple in the United States. They'll also enjoy service dog demos and play adaptive sports like golf, quad rugby, hockey, basketball and racing. Give your child the chance to actively participate in their own healing through martial arts therapy. And don't miss your change to summit the all-accessible adaptive climbing wall.

For more, visit http://www.abilities.com/newyork.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adaptive-climbing-wall-latest-disability-products-micah-fowler-of-abcs-speechless-all-featured-at-abilities-expo-300640385.html

SOURCE Abilities Expo

Related Links

http://www.abilitiesexpo.com

