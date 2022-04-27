Adaptive Front Lighting Market to Surpass US$ 2.3 Bn through 2032 - Future Market Insights

Adaptive Front Lighting Market by Technology (Ultrasonic Sensor, Lidar Sensor, Radar Sensor, Camera Sensor, Infrared Sensor, Pressure Sensor), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Vehicle type (Passenger Vehicles, LCV, HCV) & Region for 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global adaptive front lighting market is projected to expand at a 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period, with the market valuation reaching US$ 2.3 Bn by 2032. The adaptive front lighting system adjusts the headlights of the vehicle so that the driver has optimum night vision without compromising safety.

Increasing safety concerns among consumers regarding visibility at night, along with ongoing technological advancements in front lighting systems is expected to spur demand in the market. Additionally, rising sales of automobiles across the globe are anticipated to create opportunities for growth in the market.

Growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in passenger cars worldwide is fueling sales of adaptive front lighting. These systems optimize the distribution of light from headlights according to driving circumstances and road conditions and maximize the driver's visibility during the night.

"The introduction of connective technology such as IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) in adaptive front lighting is expected to drive sales in the market. Besides this, ongoing technological advancements in-vehicle telematics will create a conducive environment for the growth in the market," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, the ultrasonic sensor segment is projected to hold approximately 37.4% of the total market share in 2022.

In terms of sales channel, demand in the OEM segment is anticipated to grow at a 13.5% CAGR through 2032.

By vehicle type, total sales in the passenger vehicle segment are projected to reach about US$ 1,217.6 Mn by end of the forecast period.

by end of the forecast period. Germany will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with demand increasing at a 14.5% CAGR over the assessment period.

The U.S. is expected to dominate the North American adaptive front lighting market, holding 87.3% of the North American market share in 2022.

Leading Companies Profiled in Adaptive Front Lighting Market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd

Koito Manufacturing

Hella GmbH CO. Ltd.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Valeo SA

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Johnson Electric

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global adaptive front lighting market include Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Koito Manufacturing, Valeo SA, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Johnson Electric, and others.

Key players are focusing on enhancing the adaptive front lighting system technology that allows drivers to improve visual comfort and safety under all conditions. They are providing energy-efficient and long-lasting light sources in headlamps, rear combination lamps and other automotive lamps. Many major players are focusing on technological developments for adaptive front lighting systems. For instance:

In Sept 2021 , Hella introduced LED rear lamps that are robust, durable and energy-efficient as well as have a variety of design options.

Adaptive Front Lighting Market by Category

By Technology:

Ultrasonic Sensor

Lidar Sensor

Radar Sensor

Camera Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Pressure Sensor

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

LCV

HCV

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

More Insights into the Global Adaptive Front Lighting Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the Global Adaptive Front Lighting market, providing historical data between 2017 and 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032. To understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on technology (ultrasonic sensor, lidar sensor, radar sensor, camera sensor, infrared sensor, pressure sensor), by sales channel (OEM, Aftermarket), by vehicle type (passenger vehicles, LCV, HCV) & by region ( North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Automotive Market Insights Landscape

SOURCE Future Market Insights