Adaptive Gen AI Startup Cimba.AI Emerges from Stealth with Pre-Seed Funding to Optimize Data-Driven Business Operations

Cimba's AI infrastructure empowers organizations to seamlessly create custom AI agents on top of their structured and unstructured data to solve complex business operational challenges

SEATTLE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimba.AI , the Gen AI-native platform that gives enterprises the power to create custom AI agents that produce deep insights, recommend and trigger business actions, has officially come out of stealth with $1.25M in Pre-Seed funding. The round was led by Ripple Ventures, with participation from SeaChange, PackVC, and angel investors like Chad Sanderson and Chris Riccomini .

By training itself using existing organizational data, Cimba constantly adapts its knowledge base without the need for data scientists to manually feed it info - something that has been costly and inefficient for growing businesses to do.

Cimba.AI's unique platform uses self-training artificial intelligence that adapts to an organization's specific knowledgebase, including dashboards, query history, metadata, and playbooks. Business operations teams, such as CS, RevOps, and SalesOps, can leverage these AI agents to tackle intricate business goals and trigger subsequent actions based on their data in the data warehouse, such as Snowflake. Users can get complex and open-ended insights using a simple natural language query, such as the customers requiring attention this week or strategies to improve a marketing campaign within a few minutes on Cimba.

Cimba is the only AI-native application platform that can help with these kinds of complex business objectives using highly customizable and adaptive agents that sit on a company's structured and unstructured data. The majority of LLMs available for public consumption are generic and do not contain organization-specific context. This is a major roadblock when considering Generative AI adoption for an enterprise.

"Most enterprises are scared to adopt AI in their critical business operations as they are required to train or finetune LLMs with their knowledge and data, which can cost millions and be ineffective for their workflow and ROI," says Subrata (Subu) Biswas, Co-Founder & CEO at Cimba.AI. "Creating an easy to use, cost effective platform for businesses to train AI and utilize those in their day-to-day business operation is our mission at Cimba."

Cimba created an agent-network-based AI platform layer on top of various open-source and closed-source large language models (LLM) to achieve this. This method is highly cost-effective, potentially saving millions in LLM retraining costs for businesses. Cimba.AI's platform marks a significant advancement in the practical application of Generative AI in the business world.

Enterprises start benefiting from Cimba within a week by incrementally shipping specialized agents with a limited set of data and knowledgebase without being worried about larger-scale data quality challenges.

Cimba provides both business users and data practitioners with a simple, intuitive interface to turn their data into useful business actions with the following unique capabilities:

Text-to-workflow to solve complex business challenges - Business users often look for open-ended answers requiring multiple repetitive data exploration steps following some contextual playbook.

Trigger action from insights - AI can suggest the next recommended actions, agents can help trigger those.

- AI can suggest the next recommended actions, agents can help trigger those. Train AI agents using SQL & Natural Language - Users can train our adaptive AI agents using a simple feedback loop, natural language, or SQL.

"We invested in Cimba.AI, captivated by the vision and expertise of Subu Biswas and Vishal Das, whose backgrounds with tech giants have uniquely positioned them to lead in the evolving space of adaptive and generative AI," says Dom Lau, Partner at Ripple Ventures. "Their approach to AI-driven business operations is not just innovative; it's the future. We're excited to see how their leadership will shape the next wave of AI solutions, transforming decision-making and operational efficiency across industries."

"Cimba.AI's strength lies in its ability to automate repetitive and time-consuming data analysis tasks by training custom agents to act as a natural language interface with relational data," said Vineeth Loganathan, Director of Data Science at ViralGains. "With Cimba, we aim to significantly boost productivity and efficiency to our campaign management and customer success teams this year."

Cimba.AI is currently in private beta with a strong list of mid to large-sized enterprise customers. To book a demo or join the waitlist, visit https://www.cimba.ai/ .

About Cimba.AI

Cimba.AI is the adaptive Gen AI-based analytics agent infrastructure. It helps organizations optimize their business operations at scale by generating dynamic workflows and triggering actions using natural language via adaptive analytics AI agents. With founders Subrata Biswas , ex- Microsoft and Amazon software engineer who built the Airbnb data quality platform, and Vishal Das , a PhD from Stanford University and former Applied Scientist at AWS AI – Cimba is built from a deep understanding of analytics and AI's pain points and its market landscape. Cimba's AI infrastructure is the most cost-effective way to contextualize and leverage LLMs in business operations. It saves businesses millions of dollars in re-training and operationalizing LLMs.

