Adaptive Growth Opportunities Fund is converting to an ETF

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Investments has received SEC approval to move forward with one of the first conversions of an open ended mutual fund, to an exchange traded fund (ETF.). The Adaptive Growth Opportunities Fund, CATEX, will exchange to the ETF structure after close of business on May 7th. The Fund will trade under the new ticker, AGOX, beginning May 10th.

The Fund possesses Morningstar's 5-Star ranking over 3 years, 5 years and overall. https://www.morningstar.com/funds/xnas/catex/quote

Morningstar Ratings as of 3/31/2021

Morningstar Tactical Category

Top 2% over 5 years out of 192 funds

Top 6% over 3 years out of 218 funds

The Morningstar rankings and star ratings presented are based on returns that are net of fees or expenses that were assumed by the Advisor. This arrangement had a material positive effect on the total return for the periods presented. Five Star Ratings from Morningstar represent Funds that perform in the top 10% of the Category, for the respective time period.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. To obtain performance information current to the most recent month-end, please call 888-721-4588 or visit www.adaptivefds.com

Gregory Rutherford, President & CEO

"We are excited about the conversion of this outstanding mutual fund to an ETF. It becomes more apparent each day, that ETFs are becoming the investment vehicle of choice. From transparency, ability to trade intraday, and enhanced trading economics, are all compelling reasons for the rise of ETF popularity. With the ability to control the investment management process, including the timing of trade execution, and the deferral of taxable gains, we feel it's an enhanced solution to the mutual fund or separately managed model counterpart (SMA)."

About Adaptive Investments: https://www.adaptiveinv.com/

Cavalier Investments, LLC, d/b/a Adaptive Investments, is a Registered Investment Advisor. Adaptive Investments is the advsior to a suite of mutual funds and exchange traded funds. Adaptive product solutions are designed to capture relevant returns in up markets and provide risk mitigation in down markets. Adaptive Investments also delivers SMART Portfolios and RISKHedge Portfolios and 3(38) retirement plan services.

The information provided herein is for information purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax or legal advice. Before purchasing any portfolio holding, investors should review the Fund's prospectus carefully.

Investors should consider the investment objective, management fees, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing or sending money. The Prospectus and Summary Prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund. For a current Prospectus and/or Summary Prospectus, call 888-721-4588, visit us at www.adaptivefds.com or email us at [email protected] . Please read the Prospectus and/or Summary Prospectus carefully before you invest. Current and future holdings are subject to change and risk.

An investment in the Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of some or the entire principal amount invested. There can be no assurance that the Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF will be successful in meeting its investment objective. Investment in the Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF is also subject to the following risks: Common Stock Risk, Control of Portfolio Funds Risk, Equity Securities Risk, Fixed Income Risk, ETF Investing Risk, Fund Investing Risk, Cash and Cash Equivalents Risk, Foreign Securities and Emerging Markets Risk, Investment Advisor Risk, Management Risk, Large-Cap Securities Risk, Market Risk, Portfolio Turnover Risk, Quantitative Model Risk, Small-Cap and Mid-Cap Securities Risk, Cybersecurity Risk, COVID-19 Risk, Authorized Participant Risk, ETF Structure Risks, and Early Close/Trading Halt Risk. The Adaptive Growth Opportunities Fund may invest in foreign securities and emerging markets, and these investments have risks that differ significantly from those associated with domestic securities. More information on these risks can be found in the Adaptive Growth Opportunities Fund's prospectus.

The Adaptive Funds are distributed by Capital Investment Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, 100 E. Six Forks Road, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27609, (800) 773-3863. There is no affiliation between Adaptive Investments, the Investment Advisor to the Fund, and Capital Investment Group, Inc.

