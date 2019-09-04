Adaptive Insights, a Workday Company, Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Planning Platforms

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Insights , a Workday company (NASDAQ: WDAY), today announced it was again named to the Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based Planning Platforms in Q3 2019. The technology vendors and service providers included in the Constellation ShortList offer the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives. Adaptive Insights has been named to the Constellation Research ShortLists for business planning since inception.

"We're living in disruptive times and companies have to move faster than ever to keep up with innovation," said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, Inc. "We see cloud-based planning platforms that support agile planning and analysis as the future. It's vital for companies to take an active, continuous approach to planning, as this will be the distinction between leaders and laggards."

Businesses of all sizes – and across all industries – must operate more quickly and with more agility than ever before. To achieve this, more than 4,500 organizations have selected Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud for a continuous, comprehensive, and collaborative approach to business planning, empowering them to make more informed decisions in less time.

"Adaptive Insights is honored to be included again on the Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based Planning Platforms," said Tom Bogan, CEO of Adaptive Insights. "Our Business Planning Cloud helps businesses plan, report, and analyze across their organization, so they can better navigate change in today's dynamic business environment. The result is greater business agility, which lets market leaders make better decisions faster to course correct for true competitive advantage."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is frequently updated every six months with the rapidly changing market conditions.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights, a Workday company, is powering a new generation of business planning. Driving business agility in a fast-moving world, Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud leads the way for people in companies to collaborate, gain insights, and make smarter decisions, faster. Powerful modeling for any size organization, yet so easy for everybody who plans. To learn more, visit www.adaptiveinsights.com .

