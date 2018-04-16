Adaptive Insights Accelerates Adoption of Business Planning Cloud, Adds More than 500 Net New Customers, Expands Leadership Team

With record annual recurring revenue (ARR) of more than $100 million for fiscal 2018, Adaptive Insights joined the 1 percent of software companies to reach $100 million in ARR

as chief marketing officer, expanding its leadership team with broad business expertise and deep understanding of business planning and analytics Throughout the year, the company saw global demand accelerate as organizations of all sizes moved their planning, forecasting, and reporting to the Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud

The Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud is the planning platform of choice for enterprise and nonprofit organizations, including new customers Australian Olympic Committee, Boston Symphony Orchestra, and Quicken.

"We stayed true to our mission this year: deliver powerful modeling for any size business, yet make it easy for everybody to use," said Tom Bogan, CEO of Adaptive Insights. "We're delighted to see so many organizations responding to that vision and embracing our Business Planning Cloud. And we're working hard to make sure this year we'll be able to help more customers transform how everyone in their business plans."

Adaptive Insights Transforms Business Planning into a Strategic and Competitive Advantage

The Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud addresses the need for businesses to operate with agility in a world that moves fast. Because traditional planning is too slow for today's businesses, Adaptive Insights expanded its platform. Building on the success of its Adaptive Insights for Finance solution, it now offers Adaptive Insights for Sales, a purpose-built solution that modernizes sales capacity, quota, and territory planning. The Business Planning Cloud also enables customers and partners to model virtually any kind of functional use, such as workforce capacity, marketing demand generation, and project-based planning, extending planning to everybody in the organization.

Quicken, maker of the leading personal finance software product, is one of the more than 500 net new customers to choose Adaptive Insights in fiscal 2018. "We wanted to compare our performance to our plans in a single step," says Quicken CFO John Eichhorn. "We now pull data from NetSuite ERP straight into the Adaptive Insights platform. What was a manual, multi-step process is now a collaborative planning process involving our stakeholders and business functions. The result is we can adjust our business with real-time data and make better decisions faster."

Meeting global demand for the company's cloud planning platform was a key initiative last year. The company expanded its channel network and its presence in France and the Nordics. And more than 36 new partners, offering cloud ERP solutions from Microsoft, NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and others, combined with the Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud to complete cloud finance solutions for joint customers.

Industry Recognition

Throughout fiscal 2018, Adaptive Insights received industry recognition for its products, technology, and customer satisfaction/ease of use:

End User Reviews

Has a rating of 4.64 out of 5 in the Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions market, based on 55 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights, as of April 3, 2018

Earned a 4.5-or-higher rating out of 5 stars on leading review sites: G2 Crowd, TrustRadius, Capterra, and GetApp

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is powering a new generation of business planning. Driving business agility in a fast-moving world, the Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud leads the way for people in companies to collaborate, gain insights, and make smarter decisions faster. Powerful modeling for any size organization, yet so easy for everybody who plans. Adaptive Insights is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com.

