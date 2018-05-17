Adaptive Insights Appoints Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

"Jean and Jill are proven business leaders and bring valuable industry perspectives to our board and our executive team," said CEO Tom Bogan. "We welcome their insight and expertise and look forward to their contributions as we continue to scale our business."

Halloran is an industry veteran combining leadership and organizational effectiveness and has expertise working with high-growth technology companies. She currently serves as a director of Keysight Technologies, Inc., an electronic test and measurement equipment company. Halloran spent 15 years, most recently as senior vice president of human resources, at Agilent Technologies, Inc. She also served as director of education and in various senior human resources roles at Hewlett-Packard Company, a global leader in enterprise technology.

"Adaptive Insights is changing the way businesses plan," said Halloran. "This is an exciting time not only for the company, but also the industry, as cloud planning gives organizations of all sizes a strategic advantage. I'm thrilled to join the board and contribute to the company's success as it continues to turn data into insights so that companies can make smarter decisions, faster."

Ward is a business leader experienced in scaling technology products and global companies. She currently serves on the board of HubSpot, Inc., a SaaS marketing, sales and customer experience suite for SMBs. Most recently, Ward served as president, COO, and CEO-elect of Fleetmatics Group PLC, a SaaS provider of workflow solutions to mobile businesses. Other previous roles include 12 years of leading software business units at Intuit Inc. as vice president and general manager, and senior vice president and general manager, serving accounting professionals and SMBs.

"Adaptive Insights serves a powerful need for businesses as they plan, allocate resources, and react quickly to win in today's dynamic markets," said Ward. "I am honored to join the Adaptive Insights board, and I look forward to working with the team as they continue to build great and growing customer relationships."

