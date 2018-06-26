Adaptive Insights Appoints Vince Randall Managing Director of ANZ

Adaptive Insights experienced strong growth in ANZ in fiscal year 2018, with 43% growth in new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Currently, more than 200 customers in the region, such as Roy Hill, Australian Olympic Committee and GroundProbe, use the company's Business Planning Cloud to better manage their business.

"Vince's experience in helping organizations transform business in the cloud and his understanding of the local markets is a huge asset," said Fred Gewant, chief revenue officer, Adaptive Insights. "We continue to see strong demand from companies of all sizes in ANZ ready to embrace the cloud for their planning processes. Working in concert with our strong partner network and local support teams, we're enabling these customers to make faster, better decisions to adapt to change and drive growth."

Randall joins Adaptive Insights directly from SAP where he was the general manager of sales for the company's enterprise cloud ERP offering. Prior to this, he was the regional vice president and general manager for Epicor Software Australia and New Zealand. Randall also spent eight years in sales at NetSuite, including four years as the sales director for ANZ.

Randall will continue to expand the company's presence in ANZ, which currently includes 13 partners in the region, as well as customer success, professional services, product development, and sales support teams in its regional offices. The company also has established data centers in Sydney and Melbourne, enabling it to respond to the data center residency requirements of the region, while providing increased capacity for its growing customer base.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights powers a new generation of business planning. We transform the planning process into a strategic advantage for more than 3,800 organizations around the world with powerful modeling that's easy for everybody who plans. Our Business Planning Cloud platform enables organizations of all sizes to adapt to changing business conditions with confidence and agility. Adaptive Insights is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.adaptiveinsights.com.

