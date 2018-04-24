Adaptive Insights Brings Business Planning Cloud to France

Mirroring strong growth in the United States, Adaptive Insights continues to expand its customer list in Europe with organizations of all sizes and across all industries. ASCO Industries, a leader in the design and manufacturing of equipment for the aerospace industry located in France, chose Adaptive Insights for its companywide planning.

"When we made the decision to move our planning to the cloud, Adaptive Insights was the clear choice," said Nicola Cheesman, ASCO Industries' finance systems manager for Europe and Middle East. "We needed an easy solution that everybody could use and didn't require complex IT development and programming—yet one that could scale with our growing business and be modeled by users, not IT programmers. We're delighted that Adaptive Insights has expanded its presence and support in our region as more and more French companies turn to the Business Planning Cloud for planning, reporting, and analysis."

France is a core market for Adaptive Insights, and the company will continue to invest in sales, support, and services resources to support the growing regional demand. Adaptive Insights currently has offices in the United Kingdom and announced its expansion in the Nordics last year.

"Companies are looking for an easy, yet powerful planning platform that can be used by everybody that plans," said Fred Gewant, Chief Revenue Officer of Adaptive Insights. "We see a tremendous opportunity to deliver the Business Planning Cloud in France as organizations of all sizes implement business planning orchestrated by finance. Now with a dedicated team in-country and a strong partner network, we're well-positioned to help French organizations transform their business planning process."

Dedicated in-country resources, leading channel partners support growth

To meet growing customer demand, Adaptive Insights is establishing a team in-country, including a new channels director to manage its French partner sales operations. The channel network in France currently includes established partners Alsight, Censio, Generation Conseil, Iena, Kelerian Group, and ViaReport. Together they serve the company's growing customer base in France, providing deeper sales and support for the Business Planning Cloud platform and Adaptive Insights' purpose-built planning solutions for finance and sales teams.

For more information about the Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud in France, visit http://www.adaptiveinsights.fr

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is powering a new generation of business planning. Driving business agility in a fast-moving world, the Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud leads the way for people in companies to collaborate, gain insights, and make smarter decisions faster. Powerful modeling for any size organization, yet so easy for everybody who plans. Adaptive Insights is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adaptive-insights-brings-business-planning-cloud-to-france-300635026.html

SOURCE Adaptive Insights

Related Links

http://www.adaptiveinsights.com

