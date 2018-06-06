Adaptive Insights Honored as One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2018

Hitting newsstands in the June 2018 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the award is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies who have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. singled out just under 300 winning companies.

"This award is a reflection of our employees and their contributions in making Adaptive Insights a great place to work," said Amy Reichanadter, chief people officer at Adaptive Insights. "Every day we commit to creating a workplace that's collaborative, fun, and rewarding on multiple levels. We're proud and thrilled that our employees agree."

Built in partnership with employee engagement and work culture experts Quantum Workplace of Omaha, NE, Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is a magnifying glass on how innovative companies can truly raise the bar in hiring and retaining the best talent.

What does it take to become a company that workers want to be part of? Inc. magazine says it's more than good pay and good perks – it's also about having a clear purpose, a sense of humor, and leadership that makes them all work together.

The 2018 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace.

While researching the entries, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes develop:

Strong company cultures breed stunning individual and team performance.

Workers at the best companies don't view their employers as sugar daddies. They aren't mesmerized by whatever giveaways seem to be the latest fad—be it gourmet lunches or beer fridges.

When employees feel valued by their organization, they are far more likely to be engaged. This single factor proved to be one of the largest drivers of employee engagement.

"By including an employee survey into this year's Best Workplaces selection process, we've really raised the bar. Companies that don't score at the very top of their peer group don't make the cut. So, our hats are off to the winners. They all excelled at engaging their workers, making them feel appreciated, and aligning them behind a mission. And remember, that's not just our opinion: The employees told us that themselves," says James Ledbetter, Inc. editor-in-chief.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights powers a new generation of business planning. We transform the planning process into a strategic advantage for more than 3,800 organizations around the world with powerful modeling that's easy for everybody who plans. Our Business Planning Cloud platform enables organizations of all sizes to adapt to changing business conditions with confidence and agility. Adaptive Insights is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.adaptiveinsights.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "The A-List" in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.

