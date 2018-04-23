Adaptive Insights Recognized as One of Bay Area's Best Places to Work

"We strive to create a workplace environment that's just as exceptional as the people who work here," said Amy Reichanadter, Chief People Officer. "We believe a winning culture comes from a workplace that's collaborative, fun, and rewarding on multiple levels—and that encourages people to think and go beyond what's expected. We're delighted our own employees say they feel the same."

Reichanadter noted that maintaining a winning culture has been key to the rapid growth the company has undergone in its most recent fiscal year, which ended January 31. In the past year, Adaptive Insights passed the $100 million revenue threshold and added more than 500 net new customers as organizations of all sizes embraced a new generation of business planning. And to serve its growing base of large customer organizations, the company continued to aggressively scale its Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud with greater capacity, new capabilities, and a purpose-built planning solution for sales.

Last year Adaptive Insights was also named for the seventh consecutive year to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of fast growing technology companies that also included 93 Adaptive Insights customers. Additionally, the company was named to the second annual Forbes Cloud 100 list of leading cloud software companies.

The company's growth presents opportunities for talented professionals in engineering, customer success, marketing, support, and more to join Adaptive Insights in locations throughout the world. For more information, visit https://www.adaptiveinsights.com/careers.

For more information, read the blog "When you create a winning culture, everybody wins."

