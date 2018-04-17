Adaptive Insights Salutes More than 500 Nonprofit Customers During #NationalVolunteerWeek

The American Cancer Society relies on 1.5 million volunteers to carry out its mission to lead the fight for a world without cancer. "Our mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer," said Catherine Mickle, Chief Financial Officer of the American Cancer Society. "Our volunteers are the heart and soul of our organization. They entrust us with their time, talent, and money. It's our responsibility to make sure that every resource is focused on fulfilling our mission. Improving our planning and forecasting with Adaptive Insights lets us do just that and gives our investors confidence in our transparency and accountability."

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is a national organization, with more than 80 chapters in 50 states, relying on volunteers to power fundraising events like Out of the Darkness walks. "Our mission is to understand and prevent suicide through research, education, and advocacy," said Daniel Kilpack, CFO of AFSP. "At the heart of this is our ability to plan. Because we operate in all 50 states we needed to come together with a single plan and a single budget. We chose the Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud because our teams in every state can—and do—use it, so we're able to make every dollar and every minute count toward suicide prevention."

The AFSP teams are comprised of both staff and volunteers and all use Adaptive Insights for planning and budgeting. In 2016, the team overspent on its flagship walks by more than 1.5 times budgeted. After both staff and volunteers began using Adaptive Insights last year, the AFSP significantly improved expense management, allowing an additional $700,000 to go directly to AFSP's mission to fund suicide prevention activities. "For the first time since I have been at AFSP, we actually spent less than we budgeted," added Kilpack.

Adaptive Insights has a long history working with nonprofit organizations. To increase value to donors and constituents these organizations turn to the Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud. Spanning the arts, education, fighting hunger, conservation, and more, nonprofit organizations use cloud planning software to manage donations, staffing, facilities, and trusts, including new templates announced today. They get better insights into their financial and operational performance and can optimize budgets, giving more to their mission and cause.

"Volunteers give selflessly to make a difference in our world," said Sean Cox, vice president of customer success at Adaptive Insights. "I'm proud that we help so many nonprofit companies manage resources—including volunteer time and donations—so that they can meet their fundraising goals. By making every dollar and every volunteer hour count, our customers are maximizing the impact of their mission."

