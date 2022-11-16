Adaptive Learning Software Market Size to Grow by USD 1178.71 million from 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

Nov 16, 2022, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Adaptive Learning Software Market share is set to increase by USD 1178.71 Million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 19.37% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 17.39% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.
To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!
Global Adaptive Learning Software Market- Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global adaptive learning software market as a part of the global education services market. The parent market, the global education services market, covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers.
Technavio calculates the global education services market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, software, teaching materials, solutions, and services.
For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive
sample!
Global Adaptive Learning Software Market Characteristics with Five Forces–
The Global Adaptive Learning Software Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- The threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!
Global Adaptive Learning Software Market– Customer Landscape
- The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.
- The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!
Global Adaptive Learning Software Market- Segmentation Assessment
Geography Segment Overview
Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Adaptive Learning Software Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Adaptive Learning Software Market size and actionable market understandings.
Regional Highlights:
- North America is the fastest-growing region in the global Adaptive Learning Software Market compared to other regions. 39% growth will originate from North America. The US government's dedication to raising educational standards and its strategic efforts to popularise the idea of adaptive learning solutions are the main drivers of the market's expansion. Numerous online colleges have begun utilizing cloud-based adaptive learning software due to the many applications it has. In North American nations, educational institutions are becoming highly interested in tailoring the learning experience for pupils by examining their unique learning styles.
Type Segment Overview
- The Global Adaptive Learning Software Market as per end-user segmentation is categorized into Ed-tech companies, Educational institutions, and Corporate sectors.
- Revenue Generating Segment - Large enterprises are using Adaptive Learning Software Market to make their business more profitable. The rising need for individualized learning, particularly in the K–12 and higher education sectors, is one of the main drivers of market segment growth. The rising need for individualized learning, particularly in the K–12 and higher education sectors, is one of the main drivers of market segment growth. To aid in the learning process, ed-tech businesses have been providing innovative instructional technology to the education industry.
Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales
revenue - Get it now!
Global Adaptive Learning Software Market– Market Dynamics
Major Driver Boosting the Market
- The global market for adaptive learning software is expanding due to the rising need for individualized learning. One of the crucial instruments for enabling tailored education and making schoolwork easier for pupils is adaptive learning. Every student differs in his or her ability to focus and grasp information, and a one-size-fits-all approach to teaching is inapplicable to the learning process. As a result, more suppliers are offering solutions for adaptive learning.
- A precise student profile must be created, according to the majority of edTech companies and educational institutions, in order to provide a tailored learning experience. Consequently, adaptive learning ensures that each student will effectively complete the course material by establishing a personalized learning pathway.
Major trends influencing the growth of glamping
- The expansion of the global market for adaptive learning software will be fueled by its assessment functionalities. Software for adaptive learning is used in businesses to analyze and streamline staff training programs.
- Many firms used conventional techniques to deliver training and evaluate employees prior to the implementation of LMS software, including paper handouts, PowerPoint presentations, and quizzes.
- Real-time staff training and evaluation are made possible by the adoption of adaptive learning software by businesses. Employees' accomplishments are evaluated based on their position, level of expertise, and other factors. Such facilities provided by vendors will drive the demand for adaptive learning software during the forecast period
Major Challenges interrupting the market growth
- One of the biggest obstacles to the expansion of the global market for adaptive learning software is the rising expenses associated with deployment and training. The main obstacles limiting market expansion are the price of adaptive learning software and its deployment.
- In addition, there is a lack of faculty digital literacy in many institutions, particularly in poor nations. Institutions and organizations must instruct their staff on the software's capabilities and functionality when the implementation is complete.
- Additionally, it's important to regularly update the adaptive learning software because it needs to be modified frequently. The market's expansion may be hampered by these additional expenditures for updating and renewing subscriptions.
To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic)
considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and
indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research
reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Adaptive Learning Software Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the Adaptive Learning Software Market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Adaptive Learning Software Market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the Adaptive Learning Software Market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Adaptive Learning Software Market vendors
Related Reports:
- The Learning Management System Market is projected to grow by USD 44978.02 million with a CAGR of 20.85% from 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by end-user (Academic, Corporate) and Deployment (On-Premise, On-cloud), Geography(North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
- The Personal Development Market is projected to grow by USD 755.16 million with a CAGR of 8.31% from 2022 to 2027. The cryptocurrency market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Type(Self-awareness and skillset enhancement, Mental health, Physical health) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
|
Adaptive Learning Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historical year
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.37%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1178.71 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
17.39
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., DreamBox Learning Inc., iEnergizer Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Kidaptive Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Lincoln Learning Solutions, Microsoft Corp., New Leaf Technologies Pty Ltd., Pearson Plc, Richardson Consulting Group, Skillsoft Corp., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Totara Learning Solutions Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global adaptive learning software market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global adaptive learning software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Ed-tech companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Ed-tech companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ed-tech companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Ed-tech companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ed-tech companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Educational institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Educational institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Educational institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Educational institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Educational institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Corporate sectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Corporate sectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Corporate sectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Corporate sectors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Corporate sectors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 7.3 Cloud-based deployment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Cloud-based deployment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Cloud-based deployment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Cloud-based deployment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Cloud-based deployment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 On-premises deployment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on On-premises deployment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on On-premises deployment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on On-premises deployment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on On-premises deployment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Adobe Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Adobe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Adobe Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Adobe Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 D2L Corp.
- Exhibit 120: D2L Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: D2L Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: D2L Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: D2L Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.6 DreamBox Learning Inc.
- Exhibit 124: DreamBox Learning Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: DreamBox Learning Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: DreamBox Learning Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: DreamBox Learning Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 iEnergizer Ltd.
- Exhibit 128: iEnergizer Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: iEnergizer Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: iEnergizer Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: iEnergizer Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Instructure Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 132: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 135: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.10 John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Exhibit 139: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Kidaptive Inc.
- Exhibit 143: Kidaptive Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Kidaptive Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Kidaptive Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Korn Ferry
- Exhibit 146: Korn Ferry - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Korn Ferry - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Korn Ferry - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Korn Ferry - Segment focus
- 12.13 Learning Technologies Group Plc
- Exhibit 150: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 153: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Segment focus
- 12.14 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 155: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 New Leaf Technologies Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 160: New Leaf Technologies Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: New Leaf Technologies Pty Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: New Leaf Technologies Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Pearson Plc
- Exhibit 163: Pearson Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Pearson Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 165: Pearson Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Pearson Plc - Segment focus
- 12.17 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 167: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 169: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Research methodology
- Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 175: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article