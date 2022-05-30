Adaptive Learning Software Market size to increase by USD 425.53 Mn | Evolving opportunities in North America | Technavio

May 30, 2022, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adaptive Learning Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 425.53 million between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the vendor landscape, growth opportunities across business segments, and market growth across regions.
Segmentation Highlights:
Adaptive Learning Software Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)
- Ed-tech companies - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Educational institutions - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Corporate sectors - size and forecast 2020-2025
Ed-tech companies are the prime end-users in the market. The segment is driven by the increased need for personalized learning, especially in the K-12 and higher education sectors. In addition, developments in the education sector such as high broadband penetration, widespread education networks, a large number of technology deployments in schools, adoption of content digitization, shortage of teachers, new government education policies, and high enrollment in online higher education are contributing to the growth of the segment.
Adaptive Learning Software Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)
- Cloud-based deployment - size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-premise deployment - size and forecast 2020-2025
The market observed significant growth in the cloud-based deployment segment in recent years. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based adaptive learning software. In addition, the benefits associated with cloud-based adaptive learning systems such as cost-effectiveness, automatic updating of software, enhanced security options, and easier communications are increasing their demand.
Adaptive Learning Software Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
North America will be leading the market, occupying 37% of the global market share. Factors such as the strong focus of the US government on improving the quality of education and strategic initiatives to mainstream the concept of adaptive learning solutions are driving the growth of the regional market.
Vendor Landscape
The global adaptive learning software market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of many local and international players. Many vendors have a strong geographic presence with centers across multiple cities in various economies. A majority of vendors in the market originate from the Americas compared with those from other regions. This is due to the increasing need for personalized learning along with various government initiatives that are bolstering the concept of adaptive learning software in the region.
The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.
- Adobe Inc.
- Aptara Inc.
- D2L Corp.
- DreamBox Learning Inc.
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- ScootPad Corp.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
Key Growth Driver
The market is driven by the increasing need for personalized learning. Every student has unique concentration and grasping strength, and hence, it is essential to provide personalized education than having a one-size-fits-all approach in the learning process. The rising demand for personalized learning is driving many vendors in the market to introduce a wide range of adaptive learning solutions. These solutions continuously monitor student progress and record the data collected for future reference. The data maintained for future reference enables the educational institutions to identify each student's interests and areas of strength. This enables learners to gain more knowledge on a topic, thereby helping them progress in the field of their interest. All these factors are expected to accelerate the growth of the global adaptive learning software market during the forecast period.
