Adaptive Learning Software Market size to increase by USD 425.53 Mn | Evolving opportunities in North America | Technavio

Ed-tech companies are the prime end-users in the market. The segment is driven by the increased need for personalized learning, especially in the K-12 and higher education sectors. In addition, developments in the education sector such as high broadband penetration, widespread education networks, a large number of technology deployments in schools, adoption of content digitization, shortage of teachers, new government education policies, and high enrollment in online higher education are contributing to the growth of the segment.

The market observed significant growth in the cloud-based deployment segment in recent years. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based adaptive learning software. In addition, the benefits associated with cloud-based adaptive learning systems such as cost-effectiveness, automatic updating of software, enhanced security options, and easier communications are increasing their demand.

North America will be leading the market, occupying 37% of the global market share. Factors such as the strong focus of the US government on improving the quality of education and strategic initiatives to mainstream the concept of adaptive learning solutions are driving the growth of the regional market.

The global adaptive learning software market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of many local and international players. Many vendors have a strong geographic presence with centers across multiple cities in various economies. A majority of vendors in the market originate from the Americas compared with those from other regions. This is due to the increasing need for personalized learning along with various government initiatives that are bolstering the concept of adaptive learning software in the region.

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing need for personalized learning. Every student has unique concentration and grasping strength, and hence, it is essential to provide personalized education than having a one-size-fits-all approach in the learning process. The rising demand for personalized learning is driving many vendors in the market to introduce a wide range of adaptive learning solutions. These solutions continuously monitor student progress and record the data collected for future reference. The data maintained for future reference enables the educational institutions to identify each student's interests and areas of strength. This enables learners to gain more knowledge on a topic, thereby helping them progress in the field of their interest. All these factors are expected to accelerate the growth of the global adaptive learning software market during the forecast period.

Adaptive Learning Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 425.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.80 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Aptara Inc., D2L Corp., DreamBox Learning Inc., Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, ScootPad Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

