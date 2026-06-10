Adaptive ML and AT&T Expand AI Collaboration to Scale Specialized Models Across Enterprise Workflows

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive ML, the leader in Reinforcement Learning Operations (RLOps), today announced the renewal and expansion of its work with AT&T. Following a year of successful production deployment, AT&T has now doubled its software footprint within the Adaptive Engine platform and embedded Adaptive Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) to accelerate the transition from prototypes built using closed proprietary LLMs prototypes to autonomous, agentic systems.

By leveraging Adaptive's RLOps platform, AT&T has moved beyond prompt engineering to develop in-house reasoning models based on open-source that bridge the "last mile" of performance, achieving frontier-level accuracy while drastically reducing operational costs.

The contract renewal doubles AT&T's software capacity in terms of GPU nodes, allowing for more high-volume use cases. As part of the expansion, embedded FDEs will work directly within AT&T's data science teams to support the upskilling of internal teams and co-develop complex reasoning models for workflows like fraud detection and bilingual customer engagement.

The work with AT&T to date has already delivered transformative results:

Call Summarization: Adaptive fine-tuned a Gemma 12B model that delivers 30% faster performance over general-purpose APIs in providing daily transcripts for customer service calls.

Fraud Detection: Specialized reasoning models reduce fraud case review time from six minutes to just 30 seconds, up to 12x more throughput for fraud analysts.

"At AT&T, our goal has always been to prove AI's value in enterprise-grade operations, instead of deploying demos as science projects," said Mark Austin, Vice President of Data Science at AT&T. "To get the most value out of agentic AI applications, we need to move beyond generic prompts and specialize our models on our own data and workflows. Our work with Adaptive ML provides the critical compute and data foundations required to make that jump and deliver real value for our employees and a better experience for our customers."

"AT&T is proving that the future of enterprise AI isn't just about bigger models, but is about owning the intelligence layer," added Julien Launay, CEO and Co-founder of Adaptive ML. "By focusing on specialization, AT&T is ensuring their domain-specific data becomes a compounding strategic asset. We are proud to provide the RLOps infrastructure for one of the most sophisticated AI deployments in the world."

About Adaptive ML

Adaptive ML is a frontier AI startup developing the world's first Reinforcement Learning Operations (RLOps) platform for enterprise specialization. The Adaptive Engine is the indispensable intelligence and value layer enterprises need to bridge their compute and value layers. Headquartered in New York with a research team in Paris, Adaptive focuses on large-scale deployments within complex global organizations.

SOURCE Adaptive ML