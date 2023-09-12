Adaptive Nutrients Launches Climate Product, Scientifically Proven to Remove CO2, in Victoria, BC Market

News provided by

Adaptive Nutrients

12 Sep, 2023, 08:32 ET

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Nutrients, today announced the launch of Climate Fixer, a scientifically proven climate-forward organic soil conditioner, that empowers communities at the individual level. The product removes CO2 from the atmosphere with a sprinkle of a powder. The product is now available in a one-kilogram shaker jar at Lifestyle Markets in Victoria, British Columbia and will be available through approved retailers across the region this fall.

Continue Reading
Climate Fixer Product
Climate Fixer Product

Climate Fixer is made from organic volcanic rock. Its nutrient-rich composition contains optimal levels of calcium and magnesium, which allows it to react effectively with atmospheric CO2, in turn, creating dissolved inorganic carbon. These carbon ions are then removed through aquifers and end up in the ocean, where CO2 can be stored naturally for 100,000 years.

Climate Fixer is a revolutionary product that helps to regenerate depleted soil. It is safe and effective for houseplant health, vegetables, lawns, gardens, trees, and shrubs. The product provides resistance to drought, wind, frost, and insect pests while improving plant health and crop harvest.

"Climate Fixer is good for plants, good for the environment, good for people," says Mark Kiddell, CEO and Founder of Adaptive Nutrients. "I am thrilled to launch Climate Fixer into the Victoria, BC Marketplace to give consumers a tool they can use to help fight against climate change and make a direct impact in a cost-affordable way."

Earth's levels of atmospheric CO2 are at their highest in over 800,000 years. This is due to highly sustained levels of dependence on fossil fuels resulting in high levels of CO2 in our atmosphere.

"Adaptive Nutrients is a family-run venture created to empower individuals now and for generations to come," continues Kiddell. "My two daughters, Jada and Kaitlyn, are working alongside me on this venture."

For more information, please visit: https://climatewarriorprogram.com/the-climate-solution/

About Adaptive Nutrients:
Adaptive Nutrients is a mission-driven company founded by Mark Kiddell in 2023. The company's first product, Climate Fixer, is scientifically proven to remove CO2 from the atmosphere permanently. It is affordable, effective, and now available at Lifestyle Markets in Victoria, BC. It will be available through approved retailers in Victoria, BC, this fall.

Media Contact:
Sarah Mawji
Final Edit Media & Public Relations Inc.
6043651786

[email protected]

SOURCE Adaptive Nutrients

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.