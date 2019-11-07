Adaptive Red Swing Donated To Big Ridge Elementary School In Hixson, Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucienne Merkatz, a student at Baylor School, class of 2020, has donated an adaptive red swing and swing frame to Big Ridge Elementary School in Hixson, Tennessee. The swing was graciously installed in the school's playground by John Coffelt, founder of HGH Construction and a parent of a Baylor Student, and Andy Fazio, founder of Earth's Harmony Landscaping. Click here to view photo.

Lucie is the founder of 50 Red Swings, a non-profit organization that she started in 2018. Lucie wanted to find a way to encourage inclusivity, beginning at a young age, by making playgrounds across the USA more accessible for children with special needs. The swing is designed for children with movement limiting disabilities. It is also used for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), who find the swinging motion soothing.

Big Ridge Elementary School, whose principal is Ms. Jeana Johnson, has some students on the autism spectrum who will now be able to better share in the fun at recess. Lucie believes that play is a vital way for children to gain a sense of belonging and a feeling of accomplishment.

The mission of 50 Red Swings is to provide and place adaptive swings into public play spaces in all 50 states. The grassroots organization sustains itself through small donations and it plans to partner with other high school students to achieve its 50 state goal. Thus far, the organization has placed swings in Tennessee, New Jersey and South Carolina.

To learn more about 50 Red Swings you can visit the website at www.50redswings.org or contact Lucie Merkatz at info@50redswings.org.

SOURCE 50 Red Swings

Related Links

http://www.50redswings.org

