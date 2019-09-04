Adaptive Reuse: Flint Gets New U-Haul Store at Old Kmart Site

U-Haul acquired the 99,269-square-foot building last October. It renovated the space to offer approximately 800 indoor self-storage units with climate-controlled options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. Additional services will soon be available on the 11.8-acre lot.

Originally constructed in 1963, the building had sat empty since 2016. It is located on the west side of Flint in the Miller Road Business District.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Flint at (810) 250-7181 or stop by to see our renovations. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"The old Kmart building is perfect for our full-service facility," explained Jeff Steffani, U-Haul Company of Central Michigan president. "The Township and its officials have been very supportive of our vision, and in helping our transition to this new property. We're excited to bring this building back to life and serve the Flint community."

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Steffani expects to hire a staff of 20 or more Team Members when the facility is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Flint.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

