Adaptive Reuse: Indianapolis Gets New U-Haul Store at Old Kmart Site

The 178,963-square-foot building now has 598 indoor self-storage units with climate-controlled options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. Customers also have access to moving supplies, U-Box® portable storage containers, professional hitch installation and more. Additional services will soon be available on the 12.54-acre lot, including propane and outdoor self-storage.

Originally constructed in 1969, the building had sat empty since 2014. It is located on the east side of Indianapolis inside the Interstate 465 loop.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eastgate at (317) 899-9990 or stop by to visit general manager Pam Gladson and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"The old Kmart building is perfect for our full-service U-Haul facility," explained Justin Cruser, U-Haul Company of Central Indiana president. "This particular building has been vacant for a long time and we are excited to bring it back to life. Many buildings of this size remain vacant and become eyesores on the community. I'm excited to have such a large U-Haul location in Indianapolis."

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower its carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

