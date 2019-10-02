Adaptive Reuse: Sandburg Mall Kmart Becoming U-Haul Self-Storage

Renovation plans call for the creation of hundreds of indoor climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Self-storage will be available in early 2020. Propane, professional hitch installation and more will also be offered in the near future.

"The Sandburg Mall is in need of some TLC," said Zareh Minasian, U-Haul Company of Central Illinois president. "U-Haul is stepping forward to breathe life into this space. We're eager to help this property become more welcoming while meeting the growing demand for moving and self-storage services here."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Galesburg at (309) 345-0030 or stop by to see our progress. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the 105,909-square-foot property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower its carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

When the location in fully operational, Minasian expects to employ at least 10 Team Members. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Galesburg community.

"This is our first Company-owned store in Galesburg," Minasian added. "We look forward to being part of this community going forward and want to invite other businesses to invest here."

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

