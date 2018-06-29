Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Buys 2 Warehouses to Address Self-Storage Demand in Libertyville

U-Haul also acquired the abutting 12,067-square-foot property at 14121 W. Rockland Road. The former Aurora Casket Company will serve as a warehouse for more than 100 U-Box portable moving and storage containers. This option will provide immediate and secure on-site storage for customers while self-storage rooms are being built.

"This area has lacked the affordable and secure self-storage that U-Haul offers," said Heather Skelton, U-Haul Company of Northwest Chicago Suburbs president. "Customers in Libertyville have been driving 15 miles to Grayslake for our self-move and self-storage services. Having a local, state-of-the-art facility to meet those needs is a necessity."

Renovations to the former Chadwick's warehouse will soon render approximately 300 indoor, climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. U-Haul Remote 24/7® access, professional hitch installation, propane and much more will also be available on the five-acre lot.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Libertyville at (224) 433-5122 or stop by to see our progress. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

The recent acquisition of the Libertyville properties was driven by U-Haul Company's Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. Our adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"Our neighbors were worried these properties would remain dark and become eyesores," Skelton added. "Now we will be beautifying these sites and making them part of the community again."

Skelton expects to employ a staff of 10 or more Team Members when the facility is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Libertyville community. U-Haul always encourages local contractors to bid on renovation work.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. Unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

