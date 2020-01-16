Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Kmart in Carlisle

Adaptive reuse of the property will render about 65,000 square feet of indoor self-storage, giving customers access to climate-controlled rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. The facility should be fully operational by spring 2020.

Propane and professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers, drive-in load/unload areas, U-Haul Remote 24/7® access for self-storage customers, the ecofriendly Take A Box, Leave A Box program, and more will be available on the 33-acre lot in the near future.

"U-Haul will be renovating the vacant Kmart store to serve as a state-of-the-art facility," said Chris Schaffer, U-Haul Company of Harrisburg president. "We're working closely with the South Middleton Township on the redevelopment of the Water Bottom corridor, and are excited to be an anchor point for this community. Bringing businesses to this area is important to U-Haul."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walnut Bottom Road at (717) 249-8661 or stop by to see our progress. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

While U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walnut Bottom Road is under construction, nearby U-Haul facilities and neighborhood dealers are available to assist customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carlisle at 1111 Harrisburg Pike is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Acquisition of the building was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"Big-box stores can remain vacant and become blight on our communities," Schaffer added. "Our goal is to breathe life back into this building, and invite other businesses to follow our lead and invest in the neighborhood."

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

