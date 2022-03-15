Adaptive Shield Partners With CrowdStrike to Introduce Zero Trust SaaS Security Posture Solution to CrowdStrike Store

Integration of Adaptive Shield's SaaS Security Posture Management solution with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform empowers organizations with comprehensive SaaS application context and control to enhance SaaS Security posture for a holistic Zero Trust approach. Adaptive Shield provides visibility and remediation of potential risks in a SaaS stack that are caused by misconfigurations and misappropriated privileges. Available in the CrowdStrike Store, organizations can seamlessly implement comprehensive Zero Trust in their SaaS security, allowing them to easily identify high-risk users and non-compliant devices through device posture visibility and continuous risk assessment.

This new integration offers a holistic approach to the accelerating challenges in SaaS security. The SaaS security threat landscape continues to grow exponentially in size and complexity as businesses deploy more and more apps to support remote workers and boost employee productivity.

"An infected device is one of the ways that threat actors can infiltrate an organization's SaaS stack. For example, security teams get hundreds of events related to Account Takeovers, even though they keep ensuring password changes within their organization. Security teams can't address each and every event, instead, they need and want to prevent it from happening in the first place," said Maor Bin, CEO of Adaptive Shield. "This is why partnering with CrowdStrike is so vital. Through this collaboration, we will deliver to security teams contextual endpoint telemetry that is then linked with SaaS application insights. As a result, teams can harden their SaaS access to threats with speed and accuracy."

"Lack of visibility and device context with the growing number of SaaS applications makes it difficult for teams to get the right application controls and risk assessment required for SaaS security," said Geoff Swaine, vice president of global programs, CrowdStrike Store and technology alliances at CrowdStrike. "With Adaptive Shield available in the CrowdStrike Store, customers can try, buy and deploy trusted applications, leveraging our single lightweight agent architecture and extending our enriched telemetry to fortify organizations' SaaS security posture management. Extending the CrowdStrike Zero Trust capabilities to the SaaS stack provides the visibility and insights necessary to easily identify and eliminate risks."

