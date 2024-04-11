Adaptive Sound Technologies, Inc. Launches Sound+Therapy, Their Latest And Most Effective Science-Backed Sleep Sound Machine

SOUND + THERAPY is a high-quality bedside device that uses precise 40 Hertz gamma sound and light therapy to promote better sleep.

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUND+THERAPY is a natural sleep solution replicating ancient sound therapy techniques by generating proprietary "beat sounds" with a fundamental frequency of 40 Hertz (Hz). This frequency has been shown in multiple studies to promote sleep and relaxation. Due to the complexity of producing these custom beat sounds, ASTI sound experts have developed a specialized speaker that can generate this low frequency at an affordable cost.

40 Hz, also called Gamma sound therapy, reinforces naturally occurring frequencies in the brain that are important for various cognitive functions. The brain is an electrochemical organ that responds to both electrical and chemical stimulation. SOUND+THERAPY is a drug free non-invasive alternative, with no prescription needed. The benefits of 40 Hz frequency therapy have been the focus of several human sleep studies.

"SOUND+THERAPY is our first sound machine designed to help people who have tried everything they can get their hands on to sleep, but nothing works for them," said Sam Nicolino, President and CEO of ASTI.

Dr. Michael Hoffmann, MD, Ph.D., Professor of Neurology at UCF College of Medicine, confirms our excitement: "My experience with SOUND+THERAPY dates to approximately the last four years. I have advocated its use in more than a dozen people with refractory insomnia, several of whom had severe post-traumatic stress disorders related to war-related conditions. Anecdotally, the majority experienced a profound improvement using the device, with some reporting several hours of restful sleep for the first time in many years to decades."

Commenting on a clinical study done on the SOUND+THERAPY, Jonathan Berent, CEO and Founder of Nextsense, recently said: "In a placebo-controlled study by 34 participants with over 163 nights of sleep, we've observed a significant improvement in sleep quality among participants. We found a distinct difference in sleep patterns when compared with the control condition by analyzing EEG readings using AI-driven models, including gradient boosting and deep sequence learning approaches. Notably, there was a marked enhancement in sleep maintenance, with a reduction in awakenings after the onset of sleep and an overall increase in sleep efficiency. This underscores the efficacy of SOUND+THERAPY in fostering a deeper, more restful sleep."

SOUND+THERAPY is a high-quality bedside device designed to stay self-calibrated within 0.005 Hz and comes with a variety of useful features:

4 Different Sound Beat Synthesizers

9 Calibrated Volume Levels for Sleep Studies and Caregiver Ease

Beat Sounds Are Pleasing and Blend into the Background

Optional Synchronized Light Flash with four (4) Gamma Light Flash Levels

Optional Fan Sound Masking Mode

Sleep Timer & Headphone Jack

SOUND+THERAPY is available now. For more information or to purchase a unit, visit www.soundplustherapy.com/

About: SOUND+THERAPY comes from the leading supplier of advanced sound machines and versatile audio products, Adaptive Sound Technologies, Inc. (ASTI). Founded in 2008 by Sam Nicolino and Ira Chayut, ASTI makes the science of sleep its sole focus. The Silicon Valley-based company holds multiple patents and offers two best-selling product lines: Sound+Sleep and LectroFan.

