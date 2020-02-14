Adaptive Spartan Course, PlayStation Accessible Gaming, PUPPIES and more at Abilities Expo, Feb. 21-23

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People with disabilities, their families, caregivers, seniors, wounded vets and healthcare professionals attending Abilities Expo on February 21-23, 2020 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall A will discover the latest products, education and fun for all ages. They are eagerly anticipating the chance to scale "Mini El Capitan" with adaptive climbing equipment that makes the experience inclusive for all.

Admission and parking to Abilities Expo are free and show hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm and Sunday, 11 am - 4 pm. Complimentary loaner scooters, wheelchair repair and sign language interpreters are also available during show hours.

Adaptive Spartan Course

Attendees can test their skills on the Abilities Expo's first-ever Adaptive Spartan Course where they can also meet para athlete and 2019 Fittest Adaptive Standing Woman on Earth Michelle Burnette.

Newest Products/Services

Attendees experience cutting-edge products and services for people with a wide range of disabilities. They will find mobility products, devices for people with developmental disabilities, medical equipment, home accessories, essential services, low-cost daily living aids, products for people with sensory impairments and more. The Assistive Technology Showcase will feature a multitude of AT products to enhance independence.

Informative Workshops

A series of compelling workshops on travel, fundraising for disability equipment, home modification, medical cannabis, therapeutic toys, summer camp for kids with disabilities, employment and more is offered free-of-charge.

Adaptive Sports, Dancing and Assistance Animals

Expo-goers can let loose with dance demos led by the world-famous Rollettes dance team as well as a freestyle dance performance from hip hop wheelchair dancing pioneer Auti Angel. Attendees will also enjoy service dog demos, mini therapy horses and play adaptive sports like climbing, skateboarding, tennis, basketball, boccia, badminton, archery, yoga, cheerleading, racing and table tennis. For more fun sports opportunities, attendees can visit the Angel City Sports Zone all day, every day.

Puppies and PlayStation

Fiat Chrysler will feature Canine Companion's service dogs-in-training (i.e. puppies) in their booth each day. Gamers can also come and try out the accessibility features on a variety of popular PlayStation games.

Disability Employment

Wells Fargo will be onsite to specifically recruit from the talented disability community. Attendees should come equipped with their resumes.

Visit https://www.abilities.com/losangeles/.

