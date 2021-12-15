ADAPTIVE WEAR BRAND MIGHTY WELL® LAUNCHES THE PICCPERFECT PRO - THE FIRST TEXTILE-BASED SECONDARY CATHETER SECUREMENT DEVICE

NEWPORT, R.I., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2016, Mighty Well designs innovative and stylish Adaptive Wear that transforms the patient's experience, enabling patients to maintain dignity and confidence while securing their medical devices. Mighty Well also cultivates and supports a robust patient advocacy community of Friends in the Fight.

At 21 years old, Emily Levy, Co-founder, and Chief Brand Officer, struggled to find adaptive apparel to serve and protect her PICC Line. Her doctors and nurses recommended a sock to cover and protect her line which left her feeling unprotected and vulnerable to infection. Dislodgments and infections are two of the most common PICC line complications. Prior to the PICCPerfect® Pro, Vascular Access care teams had no user-friendly solutions to help prevent line dislodgement due to patient activity, especially once they left the hospital.

Hospitals and distributors across the globe sought out Mighty Well for their expertise in the vascular access field to help them address issues with PICC line care in in-patient and out-patient settings. In response, Mighty Well designed the PICCPerfect® Pro - a secondary Catheter Securement Device (FDA registered - Class 1) so patients could access this product right at the point of device insertion. The PICCPerfect® Pro will serve over 2.7 million individuals who will receive a new picc line in the next twelve months.

"We designed the PICCPerfect® Pro to keep PICCs safe, sanitary, and secure from the daily burdens of being a patient. After living with vascular access for 8 years, I understand what it means to return to everyday life with a PICC line in tow," said Emily Levy, Chief Brand Officer & Co-founder."

The PICCPerfect® Pro was created with input from over 250 medical experts, patients and PICC line nurses to improve patient satisfaction. The PICCPerfect® Pro catheter securement device protects and covers a patient's PICC line, bringing patients comfort and style. Its innovative design may also help prevent PICC dressing issues and catheter migrations - both of which negatively affect the patient's experience and increase healthcare costs.

"The addition of the PICCPerfect® Pro's adjustable strap has truly elevated the functionality of this product. The PICCPerfect® Pro allows the patient to adjust the fit to suit their personal comfort level. Finding the right fit can change frequently through a patient's PICC Line journey due to things like a patient's activity level and weight fluctuations. Knowing the PICCPerfect® Pro can adjust easily to their individual needs makes it a perfect fit for PICC line securement," said Karlene Cruz, RN, BSN.

The PICCPerfect® Pro is available with a prescription via your medical doctor.

About Mighty Well

Mighty Well is a women-owned company founded by an immunocompromised patient. Mighty Well designs functional, fashionable apparel & gear that enables patients to maintain their confidence, dignity and mobility. Mighty Well is backed by The Morgan Stanley Multicultural Innovation Lab, The Cartier Women's Initiative and MassChallenge. For more information, visit Mightywell.com

