Adaptive Workout Clinic Boosts Mental, Physical Wellness in Wounded Warriors

More and more, warriors, like Ray, are using physical activity to improve their mental well-being. In fact, in a Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, 30.3 percent of survey respondents expressed physical activity helps them cope with stress and emotional concerns.

At the clinic, warriors were tested for range of motion and learned about adaptive exercises to incorporate into an effective workout regimen. A sports nutritionist taught proper nutrition and hydration, and the clinic experience was rounded out with a Total Body Resistance Exercise (TRX) workout demo.

"I didn't know what to expect at first," Ray said. "I enjoyed the various sporting activities, like the wheelchair basketball and rock wall climbing. I got a small taste of what people with physical disabilities are capable of doing. It's always nice to bond with other warriors who have the same desire to better themselves."

The clinic kicked off a 90-day educational Coaching Program that focuses on meeting health goals set by warriors with the greatest physical needs, such as obesity and high body mass index. It also helps warriors looking to improve nutrition and mobility.

In the first Coaching Programs of 2018, 92 participants lost a total of 798 pounds; nearly 60 percent reported reduction in pain, and 55 percent improved their sleep.

"I would definitely encourage other warriors to try out the Coaching Program for themselves," Ray said. "It's not designed to change warriors – it educates and provides alternatives that can help you meet the goals you set for yourself to achieve."

To learn more about how WWP connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adaptive-workout-clinic-boosts-mental-physical-wellness-in-wounded-warriors-300628479.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

