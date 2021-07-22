Adaptivity Announces New CxO Practice, Continuing Focus on Helping Companies Adapt for the Future

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptivity Inc., a fast-growing provider of professional services and solutions to support manufacturers, announced today the launch of their new AdaptivityCxO practice. Focusing initially on Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) roles, Adaptivity will provide resources and processes to manufacturing companies on a fractional or project basis, helping them achieve their information and cybersecurity goals in a cost-efficient manner.

"We are very excited to announce this new offering and expand our ability to help companies become more effective and secure," said Adaptivity President and CEO John Graham. "For example, given the recent cyber-attack headlines, we know there are many companies that understand they need to do something, but may not know where to start. Our CISO offering under AdaptivityCxO continues our approach of providing that unbiased voice as we help companies assess where they are today and develop a plan to mitigate risk going forward."

The AdaptivityCxO practice focuses on delivering the activities and guidance that the typical C level leader provides to an organization but allowing companies to get that on a project or ongoing fractional basis. Utilizing experienced leaders from across multiple industries, AdaptivityCxO delivers the high caliber results that companies need, without the expense of having the leader on staff full-time.

"Our customers vary from small startups to large, billion-dollar corporations, but revenue size does not measure the maturity of a company's IT governance or Cybersecurity processes," said Graham. "We understand different companies focus on these aspects at different points in their evolution based on a number of factors. What we offer is the ability to help them in these areas when they need it and to the level of depth needed."

About Adaptivity

Adaptivity Inc., is a professional services organization helping companies adapt for the future by offering unbiased advice and solutions to help them become more agile and secure and utilize their digital assets effectively. Adaptivity provides services to support company supply chain planning operations and full support for QAD ERP environments and extensions with program management, project management, functional and technical resources servicing the implementation, upgrade, training and configuration needs of an organization. "QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc.

