ADARA announces engagement with Le Creuset on ADARA SD WAN in Production Use Case Evaluations

SAN JOSE, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADARA, Inc., an SDN and Cloud Networking company, today announced that it will work with Le Creuset, the global premium French cookware manufacturer, to engage in evaluation deployments using production use cases.

The decision to engage and evaluate in production use cases came after Le Creuset participated in a real-time demonstration of ADARA SD WAN over extended infrastructure in the AWS Public Cloud. The AWS environment is compatible with every company's network out of necessity.

The use of ADARA production product demonstrates performance:

Partners and customers are able to witness the improvement in real-time, and to move forward.

"I have seen game changers in technology before; browsers, smartphones, broadband, but what we witnessed is much more than a two or three times increase, we saw speeds based on ADARA that increased by hundreds of times. I really appreciated Eric's (CEO of ADARA Networks) honesty and enthusiasm! I am looking forward to testing the product and creating a long and enjoyable relationship." – Steve Kellogg, IT Infrastructure Manager, Le Creuset

AWS is the largest public cloud company in the world with more than 66% share of the market. Their cloud is the highest performing in the industry, so significant improvements based on any company's product is a major accomplishment.

Today, infrastructure means more than the customer premises (i.e. within the building or buildings the customer owns and operates.)

Every company has extended infrastructure: hosted private cloud data centers, public cloud sites, and their leased telecommunications lines; none are within their four walls.

Every company uses extended infrastructure; Salesforce.com for example runs only in the public cloud.

Under the engagement ADARA will provide its performance SD WAN product in both its cloud-based platform and its mobile SD WAN client-based platform as well as comprehensive technological support.

ADARA, Inc., an SDN and Cloud Networking company, is an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

ADARA SD WAN is available on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Marketplace. AWS customers can now order and deploy ADARAs Intent-Based SD WAN Routers directly through AWS Marketplace, and the entire ADARA SDN and Cloud platform can be distributed from AWS. Additionally, it can enhance all infrastructure in clouds: public and private, as well as customer premise networks and mobile clients.

ADARA has created the first Intent-Based Real-Time Performance SD WAN platform; it improves network performance 10 to 1,000 times over common SDN, SD WAN and legacy networking. ADARA's Intent-Based SD WAN features performance-based WAN virtualization, acceleration and optimization, analytics, and unparalleled security engineered as part of the platform; these products work with AWS services. ADARA SD WAN eliminates network latency and increases network performance between Clouds over all types of connections including Broadband Internet, Private WAN, Optical Fiber, WiFi, and Satellite, which is becoming an increasingly important connection type for Cloud customers.

About Le Creuset

Le Creuset is a premium French cookware manufacturer. Le Creuset was founded in Fresnoy-le-Grand, Aisne, Picardy in 1925, 94 years ago. Le Creuset is focused on inspiring and empowering people everywhere to make joy through cooking. From our original enameled cast iron cookware to stoneware, stainless, silicone and more, Le Creuset has grown to offer products across a range of materials and categories that guarantees the right tool for the right job. Le Creuset products that are not cast-iron may be made in other countries, such as China (accessories or silicone products), Thailand (kettles and ceramics), England (enamel cleaner), Portugal (stainless steel) and Swaziland (clay pots).

About ADARA

ADARA, Inc. is a premier provider of SDN and Cloud Networking products. ADARAs work in Intent-Based Networking includes contributions to the ONOS Service Provider Intent framework, with advanced elements such as Performance-Based Path Computation Engines and Intent-Based Packet Optical Management. ADARA's AI Learning Algorithms monitor hundreds of attributes in Real-Time in Networks, Physical and Virtual Hosts and Services; it is the most advanced Intent-Based Production SD WAN in the industry. ADARA bundles a rich analytics package and IPSec VPN with SDN Controllers and a Cloud Management Platform and other VNFs, and they complement and connect ADARA's Portfolio of Cloud Products. ADARA Direct Connections enables large Corporate Enterprises with presence outside of Public Clouds to interconnect Clouds at the Network, and Computing Level, enabling Single Pane of Glass Management of Containers, Virtual Machines, Applications and Services and Networks across Performance Based Cloud Connections. ADARA Topology Visualization enables Enterprise wide visibility of Networks and Clouds with detail on a real time basis with self-healing capabilities.

Learn more at www.ADARANetworks.com.

