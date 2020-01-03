ADARA Announces Joint Engagement With the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans on ADARA Cloud Products in Production Use Case Evaluations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADARA, Inc., an advanced technology and cloud company, today announced that it will work jointly with the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League (NFL) and the New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball Association (NBA), to engage in evaluation deployments using production use cases.

The decision to engage and evaluate in production use cases came after the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans participated in a real time demonstration of ADARA performance-based cloud software over extended infrastructure in the AWS Public Cloud. The AWS environment is compatible with every company.

The use of ADARA production product demonstrates performance:

Without ADARA With ADARA

Partners and customers are able to witness the improvement in real time, and to move forward.

"ADARA showed us show the services and applications speed increased by a thousand times. That is a dramatic improvement in performance, speed and reduced latency. We are looking forward to using the software and seeing how it can be leveraged to the fullest degree possible."

--Jody Barbier, Director of IT Operations.

AWS is the largest Public Cloud Company in the world with more than 66% share of the market. Their cloud is the highest performing in the industry so significant improvements based on any company's product is a major accomplishment.

Today infrastructure means more than the customer premises (i.e. within the building or buildings the customer owns and operates.)

Every company has extended infrastructure: Hosted Private Cloud Data Centers, Public Cloud sites, and their leased telecommunications lines; none are within their four walls.

Every company uses extended infrastructure: Salesforce.com for example runs only in the Public Cloud.

Under the engagement ADARA will provide both its performance-based cloud software in both its cloud-based platform and its Mobile SD WAN client-based platform as well as comprehensive technological support.

ADARA, Inc., an advanced technology and Cloud company is an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

ADARA SD WAN is available on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Marketplace. AWS customers can now order and deploy ADARAs Intent-Based SD WAN Routers, directly through AWS Marketplace, and the entire ADARA SDN and Cloud platform can be distributed from AWS; it additionally can enhance all infrastructure in Clouds Public and Private as well as Customer Premise Networks and Mobile Clients.

ADARA has created the first Intent-Based Real-Time Performance SD WAN platform; it improves Network Performance 10 to 1,000 times over common SDN, SD WAN and legacy networking. ADARA's Intent-Based SD WAN features Performance-Based WAN Virtualization, Acceleration and Optimization, Analytics, and unparalleled Security engineered as part of the platform; these products work with AWS services. ADARA SD WAN eliminates Network Latency and increases Network Performance between Clouds over all types of connections including Broadband Internet, Private WAN, Optical Fiber, WiFi, and Satellite which is becoming an increasingly important connection type for Cloud customers.

About The New Orleans Saints of the National Football League

The New Orleans Saints of the National Football League are a professional American football team based in New Orleans, Louisiana and play in The Mercedes-Benz Superdome; the Saints' home stadium. They are perennially among the leading teams in the NFL, having won made 13 playoff appearances, having won 8 Division Championships, becoming Super Bowl Champions in 2009 wining Super Bowl XLIV.

About The New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball Association

The New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball Association are a professional American football team based in New Orleans, Louisiana and play in The Smoothie King Center; the Pelicans home arena; located in the city's Central Business District, adjacent to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. In 16 years in New Orleans, The Pelicans have qualified for the playoffs 7 times, and their achievements include 2 playoff series victories and 1 division title.

About ADARA

ADARA, Inc. is a premier provider of SDN and Cloud Networking products. ADARA was identified by the world's top Venture Capitalists as one of the 50 best cloud companies to watch; Alwayson with Goldman Sachs Venture (GSV) Capital, KPMG, Highland Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Bridge Bank, BMC Software, DFJ, Morgan Stanley, Salesforce.com, JMP Securities, InterWest Partners, HP, Bullpen Capital, IVP, Bessemer Venture Partners, Crosslink Capital, Accel Partners, Sapphire Ventures (SAP), USVP, IBM Ventures, Focus Ventures, Microsoft, Icon Ventures, NEA, RWI Ventures, Jefferies, Alsop Louie Partners, Golden Seeds, Samsung Ventures, AT&T, Mohr Davidow Ventures, Emergence Capital and industry experts across the globe identified ADARA as one of the 50 companies that are bringing the cloud to the enterprise and the enterprise to the future. The top 50 up and coming companies leverage their technologies and apply fresh, strategic thinking in building robust and sustainable businesses. ADARA's work in Intent-Based Networking includes contributions to the ONOS Service Provider Intent framework, with advanced elements such as Performance-Based Path Computation Engines and Intent-Based Packet Optical Management. ADARAs AI Learning Algorithms monitor hundreds of attributes in Real Time in Networks, Physical and Virtual Hosts and Services; it is the most advanced Intent Based Production SD WAN in the industry. ADARA bundles a rich analytics package and IPSec VPN with SDN Controllers and a Cloud Management Platform and other VNFs, and they complement and connect ADARA's Portfolio of Cloud Products. ADARA Direct Connections enables large Corporate Enterprises with presence outside of Public Clouds to interconnect Clouds at the Network, and Computing Level, enabling Single Pane of Glass Management of Containers, Virtual Machines, Applications and Services and Networks across Performance Based Cloud Connections. ADARA Topology Visualization enables Enterprise wide visibility of Networks and Clouds with detail on a real time basis with self-healing capabilities. Learn more at www.ADARANetworks.com.

