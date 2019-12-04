ADARA announces Performance Results of Cloud ready SD WAN Platform in Public Cloud Global Testing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADARA, Inc., an SDN and Cloud Networking company, today announced Performance Results of Cloud ready SD WAN Platform in Public Cloud Global Testing.

ADARA's Cloud ready SD WAN Platform achieved a performance improvement of 306 Times (30,600%) from AWS Public Cloud in London UK to AWS Public Cloud in Mumbai, India – from one side of the world to the other side of the world - with a 26,100% increase in data transferred in the same time.

ADARA has created the first Intent-Based Real-Time Performance SD WAN platform; it improves Network Performance 10 to 1,000 times over common SDN, SD WAN and legacy networking, and is a minimum of 50% less expensive than published Cisco (Viptela) pricing. ADARA SD WAN uniquely generates an average Return on Investment (ROI) of 500% in the first year alone. ADARA will make this available through AWS to the 190,000 buyers using AWS Marketplace every day.

ADARA's Intent-Based SD WAN features Performance-Based WAN Virtualization, Acceleration and Optimization, Analytics, and unparalleled Security engineered as part of the platform; these products work with AWS services. ADARA SD WAN eliminates Network Latency and increases Network Performance between Clouds over all types of connections, including Broadband Internet, Private WAN, Optical Fiber, WiFi, and Satellite which is becoming an increasingly important connection type for Cloud customers.

Latency is the Universal Problem in Networking for Clouds, WAN and LANs, and it is the #1 reason for poor performance and lost transactions. ADARA measures performance and programs the network to guarantee performance and deliver SLAs. ADARA Performance-Based Cloud Software is the End of Latency.

ADARA's Cloud ready SD WAN Platform achieved a performance improvement of 306 Times (30,600%) from AWS Public Cloud in London UK to AWS Public Cloud in Mumbai, India increasing throughput from 2.39 Mbps to 733 Mbps, with a 26,100% increase in data transferred in the same time from 9 MB to 2,350 MB (2.35GB).

ADARA's SD WAN enables Virtually Local Performance; this new Cloud-Based platform on AWS streamlines operations for AWS users for continuous operations or for capacity on demand so that enterprises operating in the cloud enjoy optimal performance; unquestionably equal to or better than on premises operations; and with the solution fully automated, enterprises focus more on delivering better customer experience and less on troubleshooting network interruptions, and determining and then manually implementing network configurations. As enterprises migrate business-critical workloads to AWS to take advantage of the scale and flexibility of cloud infrastructures, ADARA enables enterprises to avoid service disruptions and eliminate network performance issues making clouds perform optimally for all applications, and services.

