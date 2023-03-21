Adare Pharma Solutions Selects Vantage to Lead Major Packaging Facility Upgrade

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adare Pharma Solutions, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced it has selected Vantage Solutions to lead a major upgrade of their pharmaceutical packaging capabilities.

Vantage's upgrades will allow Adare to better serve their client's needs at their FDA-registered packaging facility in Philadelphia PA. The site provides a full range of solid-dose contract packaging services at both clinical and commercial scale, including bottles, blister packs, stick packs, and packaging of DEA schedules II-IV.

Vantage will oversee the installation and optimization of conveyors, printers, cameras, and computer systems that will bring considerable enhancements to the serialization and aggregation capabilities of Adare's bottling and blister pack lines. Currently, Adare offers tracking of individual bottles and blister packs, and these upgrades will extend this tracking ability to every component involved in the packaging process.

"Vantage's upgrades will help us provide additional peace of mind and security of supply to our customers. When these upgrades are complete, every component on a pallet—whether it's a bottle, blister pack, bundle, or shipper—can be confirmed as manufactured by Adare," said Renard Jackson, Adare's Vice President of Manufacturing Operations, North America.

The upgrades, which are expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year, will make Adare's packaging services fully compliant with the new Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) regulations regarding the tracing of prescription drug products through the pharmaceutical supply distribution chain, which go into effect in November 2023.

"Vantage is a long-term design, implementation, and validation partner for Adare, so they were the natural choice for this extensive improvement to our capabilities," said Robert Heinz, Director, Facilities and Engineering for the Adare's Philadelphia facilities. "As an independent integrator, Vantage delivers a 'best of breed' approach to our solution."

"Vantage is excited and honored to work with a company as dynamic and patient-focused as Adare," said John Jordon, Vantage president. "Throughout the process, Adare's focus on client needs and company mission have driven every decision. Our relationship is a great example of Vantage's collaborative results-oriented approach."

About Adare Pharma Solutions: Adare is a global technology-driven CDMO providing product development through commercial manufacturing expertise focused on oral dosage forms for the Pharmaceutical industry. Adare's specialized technology platforms provide taste masking, controlled release, solubility enhancement, and patient-centric dosing solutions. With a proven history in drug delivery, Adare has developed and manufactured more than 65 products sold by customers in more than 100 countries globally. To learn more, visit adarepharmasolutions.com.

About Vantage: Vantage is the manufacturing productivity company. For life sciences manufacturers facing safety, quality, or efficiency challenges, we provide strategic guidance and cost-effective execution of initiatives to improve serialization, packaging, inspection and more. Our team is seasoned, lean, on time and within your budget. To learn more, visit www.vantagesolves.com.

