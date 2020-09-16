ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size Worth USD 118.03 Bn by 2027 | CAGR of 21.9%: Emergen Research

Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Size – USD 24.05 Billion in 2019, Mark3et Growth - CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Growing automotive industry has proliferated the rising need for safety of the vehicle as well as the passengers, in turn fostering the growth of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market.

Rising number of government initiatives relating to vehicle safety coupled with the rising demand for safe and efficient vehicles are the major factors adding impetus to the growth of ADAS and autonomous driving components market over the forecasted period.

VNCOUVER, B.C., September 16, 2020 - The Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market is projected to reach USD 118.03 billion in 2027. Rising concern for safety, ongoing development of automotive electronics sensors technology, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers increasing demand of automation in automobiles, and increasing use of sensors in hybrid and semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of ADAS and autonomous driving components market growth.

Usage of sensors have been enormous in automotive. Sensors are being used in almost all parts of the vehicle like chassis, engines, clutch, brakes, transmission, control, and safety. Automotive sensors are majorly used in powertrains to monitor speed, position, pressure, gas, and temperature inside the engine. These sensors are required for safe and efficient operations of powertrains. Emission regulations and stringent fuel-efficiency norms formulated by several governments of different countries are propelling the growth of the market in this segment. Meeting analog information related to temperature and pressure of automobiles for use by their digital control units is critical to meet desired fuel-efficiency and emission regulations. These sensors help vehicle's engines in burning fuel more efficiently by providing precise data to engines to improve the fuel efficiency according to requirements of the vehicles.

Further key findings from the report suggest

LiDAR sensor is the most important sensor for an autonomous vehicle. Self-driving or autonomous vehicles being tested by companies such as Uber, Alphabet, Toyota, and others rely heavily on these types of sensors to locate themselves on the detailed maps they need to get around and to identify things like other vehicles and pedestrians.

By the vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to retain its dominant position in the ADAS and autonomous driving components market owing to the rising demand for safe and high-performance vehicles in the emerging countries.

China is the key country and holds a significant share in the ADAS market in the APAC region. Other countries like South Korea , Japan , and India have also experienced a surge in the installation of automotive sensors and ADAS.

is the key country and holds a significant share in the ADAS market in the APAC region. Other countries like , , and have also experienced a surge in the installation of automotive sensors and ADAS. In January 2020 , TTTech Auto, a leader in autonomous driving (AD) safety software platforms acquired Turkey based Red Pine Software, an expert in ADAS. With this acquisition TTTech Auto expanded its ADAS and Automated Driving series development capacities projects that features its flagship product MotionWise.

, TTTech Auto, a leader in autonomous driving (AD) safety software platforms acquired based Red Pine Software, an expert in ADAS. With this acquisition TTTech Auto expanded its ADAS and Automated Driving series development capacities projects that features its flagship product MotionWise. Key players in the market include Robert Bosch , ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Continental AG, Valeo, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, Aptiv, and Analog Devices., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market on the basis of System, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Type, and region:

System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Adaptive Cruise Control



Adaptive Front Light



Automatic Emergency Braking



Blind Spot Detection



Cross Traffic Alert



Driver Monitoring System



Forward Collision Warning



Intelligent Park Assistance



Lane Departure Assistance



Night Vision System



Pedestrian Detection System



Road Sign Recognition



Traffic Jam Assist



Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle



Mid-sized car



Sedan



Minivan



Convertible



Crossover



Hatchback



Others



Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)



Compact



Utility Vehicle



Supermini



Light Truck



Others



Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)



Mobile Truck



Limo



Recreational Vehicle



Towing Truck



Fire Trucks



Others

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles



Battery Electric Vehicle



Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle



Hybrid Electric Vehicle



Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle



Gasoline Powered

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Image Sensor



LiDAR Sensor



Ultrasonic Sensor



Infrared Sensor



Radar Sensor



Laser



Capacitive Sensor



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



UK



Germany



France



BENELUX



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

SOURCE Emergen Research