Ada's medical AI solutions obtain registration as a class II medical device in Brazil

BERLIN, NEW YORK and BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada Health, the global digital health company, announced today that its AI powered symptom assessment and care navigation platform has obtained class II medical device status in Brazil. Ada is the first and only AI-driven digital health assessment platform to achieve this in Brazil, demonstrating the company's continual commitment to medical and regulatory excellence.

With over 200 million inhabitants, Brazil is one of the largest healthcare markets in the world. The Brazilian health regulatory agency, ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) , sets strict standards for companies seeking class II medical device status and requires suppliers to show clinical evidence and follow transparent quality management processes. Ada prides itself on the rigorous evaluation of its medical AI solutions, ensuring that it meets the most ambitious industry standards across several global markets. Fulfilling ANVISA's requirements is further proof of Ada's commitment to providing clients and users with high quality healthcare solutions on a global scale.

Ada's AI-driven enterprise solutions are used by a wide range of health systems, insurers, life sciences companies, and multinational non-profit organizations around the world. By integrating Ada's solutions into their digital health journeys, these organizations are aiming to improve the quality and efficacy of care for their patients and streamlining processes for healthcare professionals. Its ongoing success has allowed Ada to grow rapidly and secure partnerships with leading organizations in numerous geographies, including the US, France, Portugal, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Ada's Class II medical device status provides additional assurances for health organizations in Brazil that apply strict standards to their own and their suppliers' offerings and value proven clinical excellence. Today's announcement is expected to further support and expedite Ada's expansion in the South American region with the potential to improve health outcomes and experiences for millions of people.

Ada's Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Nathrath said:

"Our goal is to improve healthcare journeys for 1 billion people worldwide. To achieve this, we know we need to demonstrate that our solutions can deliver the very highest levels of medical quality, security, and accuracy. That is why we are committed to meeting the most ambitious regulatory requirements and even exceeding our clients expectations in each of the world's biggest healthcare markets. We're incredibly proud to be the first AI-driven digital health assessment platform to have fulfilled Anvisa's requirements on class II medical device certification and we look forward to accelerating our growth there in the months to come."

About Ada

Ada is a global health company founded by doctors, scientists and industry pioneers to create new possibilities for personal health, and transform knowledge into better outcomes. Its core system connects medical knowledge with intelligent technology to help all people actively manage their health and health organizations to deliver effective care. The company works with leading health systems, care providers, healthcare organizations and governments to carry out this vision. The Ada platform has 11 million users worldwide, and has completed 25 million assessments since its global launch in 2016. Ada's sophisticated AI-technology is currently available in 11 languages, including Portuguese.

To learn more, visit https://ada.com .

