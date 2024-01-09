ADASKY TO SHOWCASE INNOVATIVE THERMAL SENSING TECHNOLOGY WITH PARTNER GENTEX AT CES 2024

Gentex and ADASKY to unveil thermal imaging for rear vision in a digital rearview mirror

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADASKY, a leading developer of thermal imaging technology, is set to exhibit its innovative sensing solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The company's next-gen automotive thermal camera will be exclusively featured at the Gentex Corporation booth, which follows last year's announcement of a collaboration agreement with Gentex to help commercialize ADASKY's technology.

ADASKY's proprietary LWIR (Long Wave Infrared) sensors are becoming well-known in the industry for their market-leading performance based on their superior size-to-performance ratio, solid state technology, high reliability, and "shutterless" constant-operation design. As advanced sensing systems create the path for passenger and pedestrian safety, thermal sensing will fill the existing gaps in that technology so that ADAS and vision-based systems can operate more reliably in low light and in all-weather situations.

"Showcasing our technology at CES marks a significant milestone for ADASKY," said ADASKY CEO Yakov Shaharabani. "Our collaboration with Gentex is more than a partnership; it's an industry-leading fusion of expertise and innovation. Together, we're developing the future of automotive safety, enhancing driver perception, and ensuring reliability under any driving condition."

In May of 2023, ADASKY and Gentex established a commercial, engineering, and manufacturing collaboration agreement designed to help bring ADASKY's proprietary technology to market. The partnership is focused on helping ADASKY scale from early growth company to a global leader in thermal sensing.

"Gentex has a 50-year history in sensing technology," said Gentex President and CEO Steve Downing. "Our partnership with ADASKY adds thermal capabilities to our sensing toolbox. Our goal is to not only help ADASKY commercialize its technology for existing automotive applications, but also find opportunities to integrate thermal into current and future Gentex products in all the markets we serve."

One such product integration opportunity is with Gentex's industry-leading Full Display Mirror® (FDM®), an intelligent rear-vision system that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display to optimize a vehicle's rearward view. At CES, Gentex will debut ADASKY's thermal sensing technology in an FDM, the first application of thermal technology in a digital rearview mirror. The inclusion of a rearward-facing thermal camera in an FDM system could dramatically improve the driver's ability to monitor the rearward scene during nighttime driving and identify potential hazards while reversing.

Forward- and rearward-facing applications of ADASKY's thermal technology will be on exhibit in an interactive kiosk and demonstrator vehicle at the Gentex booth. Customer test drives will also be available.

CES is an annual exhibition organized by the Consumer Technology Association. The event showcases the latest advancements and upcoming products in the field of consumer electronics. CES 2024 runs January 9-12 in Las Vegas. ADASKY technologies will be on display at the Gentex booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, booth #6440.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Check out some of the Company's latest technology at www.gentex.com.

ADASKY develops and manufactures intelligent, high-resolution thermal sensing systems (LWIR) for vehicle safety and perception applications and smart city roadway solutions. Thermal vision systems can see at night the same as during daylight and are not limited by blinding lights or harsh weather conditions, filling gaps in existing sensor suites. Learn more at www.adasky.com.

