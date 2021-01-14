Adastra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at Inaugural B. Riley Securities' Oncology Investor Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adastra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Adastra), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Scott Megaffin, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the inaugural 2021 B. Riley Securities' Oncology Investor Conference, being held virtually January 20-21, 2021.

Mr. Megaffin will present Adastra's corporate strategy and clinical plans for its lead candidate, Zotiraciclib, which is a potent, orally delivered, cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) inhibitor that readily crosses the blood-brain barrier to treat cancers characterized by Myc overexpression. Adastra recently announced positive top-line results from a clinical trial of Zotiraciclib in the treatment of high-grade gliomas. The announcement can be accessed here.

Presentation Details

Event: B. Riley Securities' Oncology Investor Conference Presenter: Scott Megaffin, CEO Adastra Date: Wednesday, January 20th Time: 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. (EST) Registration Link: https://b-riley-oncology-investor-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/signup

About Adastra Pharmaceuticals

Adastra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative, private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to providing responsible solutions to advance patient care in oncology. Our vision is to identify, develop and deliver to patients important new therapies for diseases with significant unmet need. This commitment is epitomized by our lead clinical candidate, zotiraciclib, which is initially being developed for the treatment of high-grade gliomas (HGG) and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), two forms of brain cancer characterized by Myc overexpression. Adastra possesses a rich history of institutional and academic collaboration, including ongoing clinical research programs with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC). We invite you to learn more about Adastra, our clinical and scientific partners and our journey to bring meaningful new therapies to patients, by visiting www.adastrarx.com.

