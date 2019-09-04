Adastra Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Janney Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adastra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of proprietary medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Scott Megaffin, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2019 Janney Healthcare Conference being held September 9-10, 2019, at The Union League Club in New York City.

Mr. Megaffin will present Adastra's corporate growth strategy and clinical plans for its lead candidate, Zotiraciclib, which is designed to treat cancers characterized by Myc overexpression. Adastra is currently evaluating Zotiraciclib in two Phase 1b trials in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and a separate Phase 1b study in pediatric diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

Event:

2019 Janney Healthcare Conference Date:

Monday, September 9, 2019 Time:

11:50 AM (Eastern Time) Location:

The Union League Club, New York, NY Webcast Link:

https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1w0zad2r8tenb&eom

The presentation's audio and slides will be webcast live and available for up to 90 days via the webcast link above and on Adastra's website at www.adastrarx.com.

About Adastra Pharmaceuticals

Adastra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a private company committed to providing responsible solutions to advance patient care in oncology. The company is currently developing its lead compound, Zotiraciclib, for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). Adastra holds worldwide rights to Zotiraciclib excluding China and Russia and patent protection through 2034 with extensions. In addition to developing Zotiraciclib, Adastra will continue to identify, license and develop new products that offer enhanced options for patients that may be underserved by existing therapies. Adastra operations are located in Princeton, N.J., and San Diego. To learn more, visit www.adastrarx.com.

