Adattivo Announces the Release of Ponder, a Social Tool That Encourages Both Sides of the Discussion

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adattivo, a custom software development firm, has introduced the first project from it's Labs team: Ponder. Ponder is a social media tool that sifts through your social reading list to find relevant discussion topics and presents the user with both sides of the discussion. It was built to cultivate a safe, online environment that promotes healthy, collaborative, and encouraging discourse between social media users no matter the topic at hand. The first release is a browser extension that supports Reddit discussions.

Adattivo

"I often find myself browsing through social media and reading posts that seem to misinform, oversimplify, and stoke division," said Steve Wagner, Ponder Project Lead. "We wanted to create something that would encourage users to open up and think more critically about their own beliefs. How do you get very different people to have a civil and respectful conversation over controversial issues? It's hard in real life and seems even harder online. I knew good solid forums were out there that encouraged this type of conversation, but how could we make these resources more accessible to the average person? And that's when the idea of Ponder was born."

The Ponder extension is available on the Google Web Store and the Firefox Browser Add-On store and supports Reddit discussions with this initial release. Future releases would include support for other social media platforms like Twitter and browser extensions for Edge and Safari.

About Adattivo

Adattivo is an onshore custom mobile and web application development firm with offices in Boulder, CO, and Atlanta, GA. Adattivo has helped its customers build innovative applications using the latest development tools and Agile processes. The leadership team has over 30 years of experience delivering quality software, and their teams consist of top local talent that is continuously developed using an internal Talent Accelerator Program. For more information: adattivo.co.

Adattivo was recently named a Top Agile Consulting/Service Company for 2020 by CIO Applications magazine.

Adattivo Media Contact:

Steve Jovanelly

CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone 720-744-2396

Related Images

ponder-app.png

SOURCE Adattivo