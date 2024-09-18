ADBE INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Adobe Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm!

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Adobe Inc. ("Adobe" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ADBE). Investors who purchased Adobe securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/ADBE.

Investigation Details

On September 12, 2024, Adobe issued a press release reporting financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2024. Although Adobe reported net new annual recurring revenue of $44 million, exceeding guidance, its fourth quarter outlook fell short of consensus estimates by approximately $21 million. Following this news and expressions of concern by investors and analysts, Adobe's stock price fell $49.68, or 8.47%, to close at $536.87 per share on September 13, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Adobe securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/ADBE. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC