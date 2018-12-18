ADC Test Mode and Enhanced Performance Arrive with B Series APx555

B Series APx555 High-Performance Audio Analyzer The arrival of the B Series APx555 audio analyzer brings several enhancements to the analog high-performance sine generator that will have broad appeal to developers of high-performance audio devices such as compressors, limiters, amplifiers, codecs and digital signal processors. This enhanced analog generator (EAG)—standard with B Series APx555 analyzers and available as an upgrade for Legacy APx555 systems—provides several improvements in its low‑distortion sine generator and high-precision sine analyzer, including improved sine generator frequency stability with an accuracy of <30 ppm. The system can now also generate low-distortion analog sine burst signals from 5 Hz to 100 kHz and allows users to independently invert the signal polarity of balanced channel outputs. Finally, the B Series APx555 has lower system residual distortion, with THD+N improvement above 50 kHz (−2 dB) and THD improvement above 5 kHz (varying from −2 to −5 dB).

ADC Test Mode Option

For design engineers validating and testing complex, multichannel analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), the B Series APx555 now offers an ADC Test Mode option capable of generating balanced analog audio signals mixed with a calibrated common mode DC offset voltage. This optional feature is especially useful in testing devices that operate on a single supply voltage and require inputs with a DC bias voltage, such as audio codecs and ADC chips in mobile products. The ADC Test Mode also includes programmable voltage limits to prevent overvoltage damage to the device being tested. This option is included when a Legacy APx555 analyzer receives an EAG upgrade.

"Originally introduced in late 2014, the APx555 achieved significant, measurable performance that exceeded all other audio test systems," stated Mike Flaherty, Audio Precision Chief Executive Officer. "With the introduction of the B Series APx555, its enhanced analog generator and optional ADC Test Mode, the next-generation APx555 raises the performance bar yet again."

B Series APx Audio Analyzers

B Series APx analyzers are the successor platform to Audio Precision's APx platform. While the APx555 is the primary beneficiary of performance improvements, the B Series introduction applies to the entire line of APx audio analyzers, with all systems incorporating a re-designed embedded processor module that enables playback of longer arbitrary waveforms and improved download speeds. B Series APx analyzers require APx500 audio measurement software version 5.0 (or later) but are compatible with APx project files created from version 4.6 (or earlier) software.

Limited Supply – Legacy APx and 2700 Series Analyzers

With the introduction of the B Series APx audio analyzers, two previous generations of Audio Precision analyzers—the Legacy APx Series and the 2700 Series analyzers—are now in "Limited Supply" and this announcement serves as the formal end-of-life announcement for both instrument families. Orders for Legacy APx analyzers will be accepted until June 2019. Orders for 2700 Series analyzers will be accepted until December 2019.

Pricing for B Series APx audio analyzers is the same as their Legacy APx counterparts. This includes the B Series APx555 with its enhanced analog generator (EAG). The EAG factory upgrade for Legacy APx555 analyzers retails for US$6,000 and includes version 5.0 software for upgrades ordered by June 28, 2019. The ADC Test Mode option is listed at US$3,000.

