ADC Therapeutics to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of ADC Therapeutics' website, ir.adctherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), transforming treatment for patients through our focused portfolio with ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) and an early stage PSMA-targeting ADC.

ADC Therapeutics' CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA received accelerated approval by the FDA and conditional approval from the European Commission for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents and in earlier lines of therapy. In addition to ZYNLONTA, ADC Therapeutics is leveraging its expertise to advance IND-enabling activities for a next-generation PSMA-targeting ADC which utilizes a differentiated exatecan-based payload with a novel hydrophilic linker.

Headquartered in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland, with operations in London and New Jersey, ADC Therapeutics is focused on driving innovation in ADC development with specialized capabilities from clinical to manufacturing and commercialization. Learn more at adctherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "would", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "future", "continue", or "appear" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: whether future LOTIS-7 clinical trial results will be consistent with or different from the LOTIS-7 data presented by the Company on December 3, 2025, the timing and outcome of the full LOTIS-7 trial, potential best-in-class results, future publication, compendia and regulatory strategy and the commercial opportunity; the success of the Company's strategic restructuring plan; changes in estimated costs associated with the restructuring plan including the workforce reduction and planned closure of the UK facility; the strengthened balance sheet and expected cash runway into at least 2028 which assumes use of minimum liquidity amount required to be maintained under its loan agreement covenants; the timing of the PFS events and topline data release for LOTIS-5 and the results of the trial and full FDA approval; the Company's ability to grow ZYNLONTA® revenue in the United States and potential peak revenue; the ability of our partners to commercialize ZYNLONTA® in foreign markets, the timing and amount of future revenue and payments to us from such partnerships and their ability to obtain regulatory approval for ZYNLONTA® in foreign jurisdictions; the timing and results of the Company's or its partners' research and development projects or clinical trials including LOTIS 5 and 7, as well as early pre-clinical research for our exatecan-based ADC targeting PSMA; the timing and results of investigator-initiated trials including those studying FL and MZL and the potential regulatory and/or compendia strategy and the future opportunity; the timing and outcome of regulatory submissions for the Company's products or product candidates; actions by the FDA or foreign regulatory authorities; projected revenue and expenses; the Company's indebtedness, including Healthcare Royalty Management and Blue Owl and Oaktree facilities, and the restrictions imposed on the Company's activities by such indebtedness, the ability to comply with the terms of the various agreements and repay such indebtedness and the significant cash required to service such indebtedness; and the Company's ability to obtain financial and other resources for its research, development, clinical, and commercial activities; and the uncertainties of international trade policies, including tariffs, sanctions and trade barriers and potential impact they may have on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements is contained in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other periodic and current reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements or prospects to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or prospects expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document.

