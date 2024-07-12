ADCC Pipeline Begins Commercial Service

AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ADCC Pipeline entered commercial service on July 1, 2024, and is capable of providing approximately 1.7 Billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas transportation capacity to the Cheniere Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility from markets on Whistler Pipeline's Agua Dulce Header in South Texas. The receipt points in Agua Dulce provide Cheniere direct access to Permian and Eagle Ford volumes in addition to volumes sourced along the Gulf Coast.

The ADCC Pipeline further enhances the natural gas infrastructure in Texas and creates an additional demand point for Permian gas. This infrastructure is expected to help reduce flared volumes in the Permian Basin and further support U.S. LNG exports to global markets.

The ADCC Pipeline is a joint venture owned 70% by Whistler Pipeline LLC, which is a joint venture between WhiteWater (50.6%), MPLX LP (30.4%) (NYSE: MPLX), and Enbridge (19.0%) (NYSE: ENB), and 30% by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG).

ABOUT THE ADCC PIPELINE

The ADCC Pipeline is an approximately 40-mile, 42-inch intrastate pipeline that transports natural gas from Whistler Pipeline's Agua Dulce Header to Cheniere's Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility.

ABOUT THE WHISTLER PIPELINE

The Whistler Pipeline is an approximately 450-mile, 42-inch intrastate pipeline that transports natural gas from the Waha Header in the Permian Basin to Agua Dulce, Texas, providing direct access to South Texas and export markets. An approximately 50-mile 36-inch lateral provides connectivity to the Midland Basin.

About WhiteWater

WhiteWater is an Austin, Texas based infrastructure company, and operator of the Whistler Pipeline. WhiteWater is partnered with multiple private equity funds including but not limited to I Squared Capital. For more information about WhiteWater, visit www.wwdev.com.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. MPLX also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power to advance new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of LNG in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with total production capacity of approximately 45 mtpa of LNG in operation and an additional 10+ mtpa of expected production capacity under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE WhiteWater