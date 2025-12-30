AdCellerant Celebrates 10 Years of Giving Back to the Local Community Through Annual Be A Giver Holiday Drive

DENVER, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant proudly celebrated the 10th anniversary of its participation in the Denver Human Services (DHS) #BeAGiver Holiday Gift Drive , marking its most impactful year to date.

AdCellerant's Largest Be A Giver Effort to Date

What began as a small, team-led initiative a decade ago has grown alongside the company—culminating this year in support for nine local families—57 individuals in total —through the collective generosity of the AdCellerant team.

Ricky Cutler, Product Manager at AdCellerant

As part of the 2025 Be A Giver Drive, AdCellerant team members wrapped and delivered approximately 250 thoughtfully selected gifts, averaging four to five gifts per person, ensuring every family member received items from their complete wish lists. While Be A Giver guidelines recommend spending $65-$85 per individual, AdCellerant consistently exceeds expectations, making the holiday season truly meaningful.

"Watching the energy and generosity during our gift-wrapping day was incredible," said Ricky Cutler, Senior Product Manager and AdCellerant Gives committee member. "Seeing teams come together to wrap gifts embodies the spirit of our company's commitment to the AdCellerant Gives program. This effort is more than charity; it's a demonstration of our core value of giving back. It reflects the heart of our people and the real-world impact of living our values."

About the Denver Human Services Be a Giver Holiday Gift Drive

The Denver Human Services #BeAGiver Holiday Gift Drive is designed to bring joy and support to families, children, and older adults in need throughout the Denver area during the holiday season. AdCellerant's continued involvement reflects a long-standing partnership with DHS and a deep commitment to making a tangible difference in the communities where its employees live and work.

About AdCellerant Gives

AdCellerant Gives is the company's initiative to give back to the Denver community through volunteering, donations, and sustainability efforts. As a Certified B Corporation , and Certifiably Green Business , and a member of the Colorado Green Business Network, we are proud to be zero-waste and carbon-neutral, partnering with organizations like The Park People to plant trees in underserved neighborhoods, Denver Urban Gardens to sponsor food forests in food desert neighborhoods, and The Food Bank of The Rockies to help feed the local communities.

To date, AdCellerant employees have donated thousands of volunteer hours, over 10,000 meals, and tens of thousands of dollars to local nonprofits while empowering employees with Volunteer Time Off, donation matching, and regular opportunities to make an impact. At AdCellerant, we believe companies that can do more should—and we're committed to creating a brighter, greener future for everyone. Check the impact made through AdCellerant Gives .

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant is an award-winning digital advertising technology and services company focused on making high-quality digital marketing accessible to every business. Through its proprietary platform, Ui.Marketing, the company delivers omnichannel solutions, campaign automation, and actionable reporting that drive meaningful results. Headquartered in Denver, AdCellerant partners with media companies, agencies, and brands around the world to simplify digital marketing and maximize ROI.

Media Contact

Meghan Brito

SVP of Marketing

[email protected]

Follow AdCellerant for more updates

LinkedIn | X | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE AdCellerant LLC