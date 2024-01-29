AdCellerant Joins Forces with Clearview Capital in a Transformational Partnership

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant LLC ("AdCellerant"), a leading marketing and services technology company, proudly announces the closing of a strategic investment from growth private equity firm Clearview Capital, L.P. ("Clearview Capital"), marking a pivotal moment in AdCellerant's accelerated growth and innovation journey.

"Partnering with Clearview Capital marks an incredible leap forward for AdCellerant," shared Brock Berry, CEO of AdCellerant. "This collaboration propels us into a new era of possibilities, providing access to invaluable resources and expertise that will drive our growth trajectory to unprecedented heights."

AdCellerant, known for its innovative digital marketing solutions and steadfast commitment to client success, has thrived independently, driven by its vision, dedication, and team. Underlining AdCellerant's commitment to independence, this partnership heralds a strategic move by streamlining its ownership to Clearview Capital and AdCellerant's management team, which will continue to be led by Mr. Berry, Shelby Carlson, and Chris Christopulos.

"The partnership signifies a major milestone for our company, bringing on a partner who's invested in our vision and knows how to deliver incredible results," Berry continued. "This transformational step enables us to maintain focus on our mission: delivering top-tier marketing solutions while continuously evolving in the ever-changing digital landscape."

Furthermore, the partnership ensures continuity in management, reassuring clients and stakeholders of the unwavering dedication and leadership of the executive core and the rest of the esteemed leadership team at AdCellerant.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to consistency and stability," emphasized Shelby Carlson, COO of AdCellerant. "Our leadership remains unchanged, allowing us to continue steering AdCellerant with the same passion, vision, and expertise that have defined our success."

The drive to engage an equity partner originates from AdCellerant's dedication to democratizing Madison Avenue-level marketing for local businesses and fostering strong partnerships. After years of investing heavily in technology, talent, and innovative solutions, AdCellerant's leadership realized the necessity for extra support to propel their innovations and unlock the next level of growth.

"Our pursuit has always been to elevate digital marketing capabilities and drive exceptional outcomes," Berry added. "Clearview Capital emerged as the perfect partner, sharing our vision and demonstrating a deep understanding of our business, aligning seamlessly with our growth ambitions."

Crucially, the partnership is poised to reinforce AdCellerant's distinctive company culture, fostering innovation and nurturing the development and well-being of its exceptional team members.

"Our culture defines us, and Clearview Capital embraces its significance," added Carlson. "This collaboration will invigorate our commitment to cultivating a culture of innovation, well-being, and continuous growth."

The partnership between AdCellerant and Clearview Capital signifies an exciting phase of innovation, growth, and unwavering dedication to transforming the digital marketing landscape.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to AdCellerant, and Haynes and Boone, LLP served as legal counsel to AdCellerant. Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Clearview Capital.

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant is a pioneering marketing technology company specializing in digital marketing, sales enablement, and training. Renowned for its innovative solutions and unparalleled customer success, AdCellerant empowers media companies and agencies to achieve remarkable success for their advertisers through cutting-edge digital marketing strategies.

About Clearview Capital

Clearview Capital is an esteemed equity partner renowned for its strategic investments in high-growth companies. With a focus on fostering growth, innovation, and long-term success, Clearview Capital brings expertise, resources, and strategic guidance to its partnerships.

