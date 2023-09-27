Adcentrx Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in the Phase 1a/b Study of ADRX-0706, a Novel ADC Targeting Nectin-4 for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

Adcentrx Therapeutics

27 Sep, 2023, 08:15 ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcentrx Therapeutics ("Adcentrx"), a biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) therapeutics for cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today announced the first patient dosed in the Phase 1a/b study of ADRX-0706 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

"We are pleased to announce this important milestone for Adcentrx that marks our transition from the discovery stage into a clinical stage company," said Hui Li, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Adcentrx. "We are enthusiastic about the potential of ADRX-0706 to address the unmet needs of patients with Nectin-4 expressing cancers."

The first-in-human Phase 1a/b clinical trial of ADRX-0706 is an open-label, multicenter dose escalation and dose expansion study. The study is enrolling patients with select advanced solid tumors. The primary objectives of the study are to characterize the safety and tolerability and to determine the optimal dose of ADRX-0706. The company expects an initial data readout in the middle of 2024.

About ADRX-0706
ADRX-0706 is an ADC product candidate discovered by Adcentrx. The antibody component targets Nectin-4, a cell surface adhesion protein over-expressed in multiple human cancers and associated with poor disease prognosis. The ADC is produced using Adcentrx's proprietary i-Conjugation™ technology and novel tubulin inhibitor payload, AP052, to generate an ADC with a drug-antibody ratio of eight (DAR 8). ADRX-0706 has a favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profile in preclinical models, and has demonstrated significant efficacy across a variety of tumor indications.

About Adcentrx Therapeutics
Adcentrx is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating breakthroughs in protein conjugate therapeutic development for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Adcentrx has pioneered the development of an ADC technology platform addressing key components of protein conjugate design to solve challenges typically seen in ADCs. In addition to the lead candidate, ADRX-0706, Adcentrx is developing a robust pipeline of potential first-in-class and best-in-class candidates.

For more information about Adcentrx and its innovative ADC technologies, please visit https://adcentrx.com.

For more information about the ADRX-0706 Phase 1a/b clinical trial, please refer to the Study ID NCT06036121 on ClinicalTrials.gov.

