Adcole Launches New Website - Your Destination for Shaft Metrology Excellence

The new Adcole.com is your go-to resource for shaft metrology gaging solutions. Beyond gage and software information, the biggest value of the redesigned site lies in its commitment to technical education. Visitors will discover a continually growing library of engineering articles focused on shaft metrology best practices and advanced measurement techniques. This knowledge hub empowers you to make informed decisions and optimize your measurement processes with confidence. Whether you're looking to improve accuracy, reduce cycle times, or troubleshoot complex tolerances, Adcole.com provides expert insights and practical guidance to support your goals.

By combining decades of precision engineering expertise with accessible technical resources, the new Adcole.com ensures you have the tools and knowledge to achieve world-class quality in every part you produce. With detailed gage information, specifications, and streamlined navigation, you can begin to match your measurement requirements such as concentricity, chatter, cylindricity, and roundness with an Adcole solution. Whether you're measuring crankshafts, camshafts, EV rotors, or other critical rotating components, our new site makes it easier to find the right gage for your needs. From surface roughness gages to the flagship 1200-LX with proprietary laser interferometry measurement, and our range of advanced optical systems, the new Adcole.com puts the world's most trusted metrology solutions at your fingertips.

Our solutions are built on decades of expertise and a commitment to Trusted Accuracy for both high-volume production environments and audit labs. Adcole shaft measuring gages deliver precision at the sub-micron level, ensuring your components meet the most demanding quality standards. The new website reflects that commitment, offering clear product details, component-specific insights, and global support resources with the goal of helping customers focus on their shaft metrology needs, from the original pioneers of precision shaft metrology.

Available in nine languages, there are simple and convenient ways to connect with Adcole for first-time customers looking to exceed their quality goals or existing partners requesting gage services or spare parts anywhere in the world. We aim to make our process for our customers transparent and accessible, making it easy to integrate our shaft gages into manufacturing workflows.

Start your journey to take control of your measurement process by visiting www.adcole.com today and discover how Adcole can help you achieve unmatched precision. Bookmark and check back often for new technical content and videos that will keep you ahead in the world of metrology.

Contact Adcole at [email protected].

