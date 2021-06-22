ADCOLOR Announces New Dates and Venue for ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today announced new dates for ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021. The annual event, which includes the 15th Annual ADCOLOR Awards and the ADCOLOR Conference, will now be held from October 5-8, 2021 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The decision to host an in-person element was made in light of COVID-19 restrictions continuing to ease throughout the United States.

As previously noted, ADCOLOR is bringing its content truly "Everywhere" by offering a virtual option for its global community. Below is ticket information for its in-person and virtual options:

In-Person Conference Tickets: $500 USD per ticket. Includes all conference content, the After Dark concert and more. *Limited tickets available

per ticket. Includes all conference content, the After Dark concert and more. In-Person Award Show Tickets: $750 USD per ticket. Includes the After Party. *Limited tickets available

per ticket. Includes the After Party. Unlimited Virtual Tickets: $200 USD per ticket. Includes a livestream of all in-person content.

All ticket options listed above also include access to on-demand content, the ADCOLOR FUTURES Hackathon and ADCOLOR virtual events and sessions throughout the year. Tickets are now available for purchase at https://adcoloreverywhere.virtualeventsite.com.

"We are relieved to see COVID-19 cases decreasing across the United States and to have the option to reunite safely in person," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. "Having the ability to host an in-person element of ADCOLOR Everywhere just in time for our 15th anniversary feels serendipitous. I'm thrilled we can share such an important milestone with our global community and offer a hybrid experience, giving people the flexibility to 'Pull Up' both in-person and online."

Nominations for the 15th Annual ADCOLOR Awards remain open and will be accepted through July 2, 2021. The awards honor colleagues, allies, mentors, agencies and corporations who embody ADCOLOR's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back" and who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in the creative industries. Individuals can choose from 10 categories, including a new ADCOLOR in Music Award and The Creator Award, presented by TikTok. For more information on the categories and to submit a nomination, please visit http://nominations.adcolor.org.

In addition, ADCOLOR is accepting applications for its 2021 ADCOLOR FUTURES program now through June 28, 2021. ADCOLOR FUTURES is a unique program that is dedicated to identifying and nurturing the next generation of leaders in the creative industries. Young professionals with one to three years of experience in their respective industry can apply today at https://bit.ly/FUTURES2021.

For additional updates and information on ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021, please visit https://adcoloreverywhere.virtualeventsite.com and follow ADCOLOR on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. For those interested in partnership opportunities, please visit https://adcolor.org/partners.

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021 Partners

Amazon, Facebook, Google|YouTube, Spotify, Diageo, TikTok, Apple, Citi, Disney Advertising Sales, Droga5, Microsoft, Omnicom Group, Real Chemistry, Sony Music Group, Twitter, Verizon Media, Discovery, MSL Group, sparks & honey, WPP, Vevo, MLB, NFL, Integral Ad Science, Roundel, Square

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

Adgile Media Group / Coach Marc Consulting, Cardinal Change Consulting, Deutsch LA, Droga5, EBONY & JET, Energy BBDO, Facebook, Google, Hearst Magazines, JKR Global, Kol Consulting, McCann Worldgroup, Microsoft, MSL Group, Omnicom Group, Princeton University, Richemont, Sony Music Group, The Advertising Club of NY

